Pregnant Rihanna Skipped The Met Gala But STILL Stole The Show With This Iconic Honor!!

Rihanna may not have been in attendance at Monday night’s Met Gala, but she still made an unforgettable impression on the attendees! The pregnant singer, who is set to welcome her first child with A$AP Rocky very soon, skipped the fashion event because she is now limiting travel ahead of the baby, according to an ET source. But it turns out her presence was still very much present — in an iconic way, too!

On Monday night, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram to unveil a statue made in her honor inside The Metropolitan Museum of Art: a full-body marble statue showing off her baby bump, all modeled after her May cover shoot for Vogue!

Captioning a video of the spectacular tribute, RiRi shared:

“Shut down the met in marble! What’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”

The video (below) features close-up shots of the design as well as a voice-over, saying:

“Truth. There’s beauty in truth.”

As you can see, the figure captures Rihanna posing in a form-fitting dress — the same one that she wore for Vogue. Check out a comparison:

The fashion mag also took a moment to highlight the historic statue on their Instagram feed, explaining the importance of the piece, saying:

“The statue of ‘Eirene (The Personification of Peace)’ is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries. But now we’ve got @badgalriri, straight off this month’s Vogue cover.”

It seems fitting that the musician would be honored at the Met Gala considering all she’s done in the last few months to embrace her pregnancy while still rocking the year’s best looks. While speaking to Vogue, the trendsetter explained why it has been so important for her to continue to select bold fashion choices while her body changes, musing:

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.’ I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

The Fenty founder also recognized the impact her pregnancy style could have on the maternity fashion landscape in the future, adding:

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

And now she’s been memorialized in marble! Pretty incredible!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do you think of the statue?

