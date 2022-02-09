Sydney Sweeney On Why She Won't Date ANYONE In Hollywood!

Sydney Sweeney may be linked to one of Hollywood’s hottest hunks in season 2 of Euphoria (AKA Jacob Elordi), but she has no intention of ever catching feelings for one of her co-stars IRL!

The actress, who plays Cassie in the HBO Max hit, sat down for a candid chat about her love life in Cosmopolitan’s latest cover story, in which she got real about a rule she has when it comes to finding love. The 24-year-old shared:

“I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system.”

Makes sense!

The decision to steer clear of entertainers also shows just how much she values herself and her career, the White Lotus star added:

“I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back.’”

Nobody is worth dulling your sparkle for!! We love that she won’t settle for anyone who makes her feel bad about her success! So, what does she look for in a partner?? A bestie, of course! Sydney continued:

“I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day.”

Aw! Such a simple yet important desire! Sydney’s currently found her BFF and lover in Jonathan Davino, a 37-year-old Chicago-based restaurateur whom she’s been coupled up with since 2018.

But good luck trying to find photos of them together! Sweeney hardly posts about her beau on social media and rarely talks about him in public. That said, if you’re dying to get a glimpse, the two were captured together during a PDA-filled beach day in Hawaii in late 2020. Ch-ch-check out the pics HERE.

A big reason the Sharp Objects lead doesn’t talk about her personal life much now that she’s in the public eye likely has to do with her rocky romantic past. In November, the actress got candid about how she entered some “dangerous” relationships after her parents’ divorce, telling Magazine C:

“There was a period there where my parents tried to shield me as much as possible from the pain and the financial stress. They didn’t explain things to me, and that made me angry. So I acted out, but not in the way you would think. I was a straight-A student in all AP classes. I was valedictorian. I never went to a high school party. I’ve never done drugs, to this day. The acting-out Syd tried to find love through boys. I got myself into sometimes really unfortunate and even dangerous relationships.”

While she regrets some of her entanglements, she’s learned a lot from the difficult romances, reflecting:

“Being able to love yourself before allowing anyone else to love you — that’s where true happiness and healthiness comes from. It’s a part of my own life that I wish I could go back to.”

A great takeaway! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

