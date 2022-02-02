Is Kim Kardashian Previewing What She Has In Store For Pete Davidson This Valentine's Day?! HAWT!

Kim Kardashian is showing it ALL of in the days coming up to mid-February’s Valentine’s Day, and we’re getting hot under the collar over here!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday and showed off some the lingerie in her SKIMS Valentine’s Day collection. Of course, Keeks pretty much looks good in anything, but she looked really good in these pieces! As if you didn’t already know it, Pete Davidson is a lucky man, y’all! LOLz!

The business mogul and reality TV star took to her IG Stories with a series of video posts showing off the super-sexy outfits, which include hot-pink lounge wear and an all-black barely-there outfit. As you can see in the first set of pics (below), Kim looks great in her brightly-colored set:

Love it!

…But we love this next one even more! Seriously, ch-ch-check out Kim’s super-skimpy, SUPER sexy snaps that may be a little preview of her upcoming Valentine’s Day celebration with the Saturday Night Live star:

Ooooh!

Cupid can’t contain that! Are U ready for the night of your life, Pete?! LOLz!

Valentine’s Day sexiness aside, as time goes on the connection between Kim and Pete only seems to get stronger, doesn’t it? Heck, we just reported about how the King of Staten Island star is looking to move to Los Angeles in order to be closer to the KKW Beauty mogul. A source previously said this about the real estate rumors (below):

“Pete’s been spending more time in L.A. to be close to Kim, and he’s looking to find a place there. They’ve definitely gotten serious.”

And the fun doesn’t stop there! Pim most notably went on vacation together down in the Bahamas right at the start of the year. Not only did that further cement their red-hot romance, it also no-doubt gave Pete a preview of Kim’s lingerie-clad body as she posted a LOT of beachside bikini pics on that trip! LOLz!

A source said this about the Bahamas trip at the time:

“Kim and Pete wanted to spend this time together because they’re both going to be working a lot during the coming months. Pete will be filming, and Kim is launching some new products, so they’ll still be able to see each other, but this is the last time they’ll be able to spend a lot of quality time together for a few months.”

And now, we are seeing those new products! We’d say the launch is going just fine so far! Ha!

