‘It Was Just So Stupid’: SZA Says She Regrets Getting THIS Cosmetic Procedure Done! 

If SZA could change the past, she would have never gotten a Brazilian butt lift!

For those who don’t know, the 35-year-old singer sparked speculation she got the cosmetic procedure done after she dropped her album SOS, where she sang the lines, “So classic, that a** so fat it look natural, it’s not.” She confirmed the rumors to Elle last year. And now? Well, it sounds like she regrets getting a BBL!

In an interview with British Vogue published on Thursday, the 35-year-old singer revealed she is “so mad” that she got the procedure – which enhances the size of someone’s backside by transferring fat from other areas. She said:

“I’m so mad I did that s**t. I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid.”

Related: Shanna Moakler Gets Unusual Plastic Surgery On Her Ears!

Although the Low singer is upset about the surgery, she is choosing not to dwell on it forever:

“But who gives a f**k? You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need the s**t. It doesn’t matter. I’ll do a whole bunch more s**t just like it if I want to before I’m f**king dead because this body is temporary. It just wasn’t super necessary.”

Wee can appreciate the honesty from SZA! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN, MEGA/WENN]