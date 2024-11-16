‘It Was Just So Stupid’: SZA Says She Regrets Getting THIS Cosmetic Procedure Done! 

Got A Tip?

If SZA could change the past, she would have never gotten a Brazilian butt lift!

For those who don’t know, the 35-year-old singer sparked speculation she got the cosmetic procedure done after she dropped her album SOS, where she sang the lines, “So classic, that a** so fat it look natural, it’s not.” She confirmed the rumors to Elle last year. And now? Well, it sounds like she regrets getting a BBL!

In an interview with British Vogue published on Thursday, the 35-year-old singer revealed she is “so mad” that she got the procedure – which enhances the size of someone’s backside by transferring fat from other areas. She said:

“I’m so mad I did that s**t. I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid.”

Although the Low singer is upset about the surgery, she is choosing not to dwell on it forever:

“But who gives a f**k? You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need the s**t. It doesn’t matter. I’ll do a whole bunch more s**t just like it if I want to before I’m f**king dead because this body is temporary. It just wasn’t super necessary.”

Wee can appreciate the honesty from SZA! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN, MEGA/WENN]

Nov 16, 2024 15:54pm PDT

