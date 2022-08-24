Kristin Cavallari Gets Candid About Plastic Surgery -- And Reveals She Got A Breast Lift!

Kristin Cavallari isn’t afraid to be real! And honestly, we’re loving all this transparency from celebs lately! We’re talking about you, Joe Jonas!

During a Q&A on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, the Very Cavallari star got incredibly candid about her opinions on botox, fitness, and plastic surgery! And she wasn’t afraid to strip away the facade of her IG and get honest with her fans about her body! When a user wondered if her boobs were “real” or not, the reality TV personality shared a stunning photo of herself in a white bikini on the beach, responding:

“Gonna keep it real with y’all. Got a lift after breast feeding all 3 kids.”

Kristin shares Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler. No wonder she wanted some work done — that’s a long time of breastfeeding!

While she was open about going under the knife, there are some lines she just won’t cross. During the question and answer, the 35-year-old discussed in length why she has no desire to get botox or fillers, explaining:

“It’s not for me (or maybe I should say, I’ve never done it). But I’ve seen it look amazing on some people. My concern is that we don’t know the long term effects of it (and I don’t mean 5-10 years, I mean like 20 years) and I think your face is muscle, so we need to work it out the same way we would any other muscle.”

Medical side effects aside, she also has no interest in losing mobility on her face. She teased:

“Also, I’m super animated so I need my face to move and honestly, my lines don’t bother me.”

Aging doesn’t have to be a bad thing if you’re not worried about it!

She has a similar motto when it comes to luxury skin treatments, which she’s tried but doesn’t have much of an interest in since she only “saw a little difference.” The Laguna Beach alum noted:

“I’ve done all that s**t and have truly never seen any results. I’ve wasted a lot of money.”

Girl, haven’t we all! When it comes to her body, Kristin prefers to take care of her mental health before racing to get the next treatment done. She noted:

“It’s about taking care of yourself from the inside out.”

Well said!

The Uncommon James founder has been on a fitness journey lately, too! The Hills alum has been working out and putting “on a lot of weight… in a good way,” writing on Instagram in late June alongside a series of old and new photos showcasing her body:

“I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made. I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress.”

She’s also not afraid to clap back at haters who don’t think a mom of three should be sharing a bikini photo online — no matter how gorg she looks! After posing for a sexy snapshot showing off her booty on the beach, she responded to criticism on the Not Skinny Not Fat podcast last month, arguing:

​​”I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I should be ashamed of my body or have to hide it. It makes me proud. I feel the best I ever have, physically but like mentally, emotionally. They all fuel one another. And so, yeah, I think it’s something to celebrate.”

So true! It’s her feed anyway, she gets to decide what we all see! There’s no shame in showing a lil skin if she’s worked for it! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

