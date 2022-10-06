Kristin Cavallari Shows Off ‘Breast Lift' Results In New Bikini Pics!

Kristin Cavallari is showing off the work she got done!

In case you missed it, the 35-year-old reality star got candid with fans on Instagram and revealed last month that she got a “breast lift” — something she felt she needed after the years she spent nursing her three children, 10-year-old Camden, 8-year-old Jaxon, and 6-year-old Saylor.

We guess she’s pleased because now Kristin is flaunting the results of her procedure on Instagram!

Related: Meghan King Got Her Boobs & Done — And She’s Sharing It All!

On her feed this week, The Hills alum has already shared several stunning pictures of herself in a white bikini while on a four-day detox getaway in the Sea Of Cortez in Mexico with her longtime friend Justin Anderson. In one carousel of photos, Kristin could be seen posing with her pal, riding in the back of a car, and showing off her booty while lounging in the water. Ch-ch-check it out below:

She then dropped more vacation pictures on Wednesday, including some other shots of her in the white swimsuit. OMG we are LIVING for the confidence in these selfies!!!

But beyond showing off her figure, Kristin got real about how transformative this trip has been for her in the caption, writing:

“We came to Mexico for a 4 day detox and while I’ve done a million physical detoxes before, I’ve never done an emotional and spiritual detox. I’m going home with so much clarity and peace and feeling more connected to myself than I ever have. This trip taught me that comparison is the thief of joy- and I mean even with experiences. … I’m on a major spiritual journey and I feel like this is just the beginning. I’m going home a different woman and for that I am eternally grateful.”

We love that for Kristin! See the gorgeous images below:

Reactions? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kristin Cavallari/Instagram]