Tallulah Willis Opens Up About 'Dumpster Fire' Fallout From Mom Demi Moore's Marriage To Ashton Kutcher

Demi Moore‘s daughter is telling it like it is!

If you’re not watching Fox‘s Stars On Mars, you’re missing celebs struggling to get through space camp — a wild idea by itself — but also some quality dirt! On this week’s episode, contestant Tallulah Willis opened up about her early life with a famous family — and how she didn’t really understand the realities of their celebrity status until the “dumpster fire” that was her mom’s marriage to Ashton Kutcher. The designer said:

“It was, like, 2003, [and] my mom had just started dating Ashton. It was that moment, [when] a lot [was] going on, [that] I really went inside of myself.”

The 29-year-old was only 8 when her mom married the young star, and with so many struggles at such a tough age, she’s still feeling the bruises from that time in her life:

“That did send me into, like, a total dumpster fire. It was really hard, and I’m still unpacking.”

At the time, Demi was 40 and Ashton was only 25, which made for years of headlines and late night jokes — but also caused a lot of issues within the family.

In the Ghost actress’ 2019 memoir Inside Out, she went into great detail about the ups and downs of the marriage — including claims the That ’70s Show star had talked her into threesomes she wasn’t comfortable with, as well as just straight up cheating on her. In January the Two and a Half Men star responded to the book which depicted their tumultuous age-gap relationship. In an interview with Esquire, he said:

“I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 12-year-old. That’s how some teen parents must experience their 20s.”

Not only was the couple struggling with the kids Demi already had, though. The 60-year-old also revealed in her book that she suffered a miscarriage, which further put strain on their relationship. Ashton told the outlet at the time it was “really, really painful” for the both of them — and then their split following suit made him feel like “a wholesale f**king failure.” He concluded with some advice for struggling partners:

“Own the s**t you did wrong, and you go forward.”

But all these struggles with her family didn’t keep Tallulah down. She explained on Monday night how she found “the other side” of the coin in her life and she has nothing but “love” for her family these days, a poignant statement amid her father Bruce Willis‘ sad diagnosis and her own battle with anorexia. It’s clear she went through quite a lot in her early years, and is still facing some struggles in her life, but it’s wonderful she’s able to be so positive about the future and still spread so much love to her family and loved ones!

Demi and Ashton officially split in 2011 after 6 years of marriage, and finalized their divorce in 2013 when Tallulah was 19. The G.I. Jane star also shares Rumer, 34, and Scout, 31, with her ex Bruce while the No Strings Attached actor went on to marry his longtime co-star Mila Kunis in 2015. They share two kids, Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 6.

Some things just aren’t meant to be, and according to Tallulah, Demi and Ashton were one of those things! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

Oh BTW, we’s also encourage you to take a moment and watch Tallulah and Marshawn Lynch guide a cadre of other celebs through fixing a satellite tower on the surface of Mars (below)!

