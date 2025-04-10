Tallulah Willis Posts Rare Comments About Ex-Stepdad Ashton Kutcher -- And Immediately Regrets It!

Tallulah Willis is opening up about her former father figure Ashton Kutcher.

Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram on Tuesday to promote a new episode of her Goop Podcast “about stepparenting” with her husband Brad Falchuk — and guess who has a LOT to say on the subject?? Ashton’s former stepdaughter!

Related: Rumer Willis Says She & Her Sisters ‘Still Take Baths Together’

Tallulah, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, took to the comments section to tell Gwyneth:

“I have a lot to say on this! Especially how to move through an ex- step parent”

As we know, Tallulah’s momma Demi was married to the That ‘70s Show alum from 2005 to 2013… During some of Tallulah’s most formative years! In 2005 she was just 11 years old! See a pic of the former married couple with Demi’s oldest daughter Rumer from 2010 (below):

And just to clarify whether or not she really was talking about the What Happens in Vegas star, a commenter asked, “so u mean Ashton Kutcher?” Which made Tallulah think twice about dropping the public comment! She responded:

“this maybe should have been a private message lol but yes I have personal experience with this”

HA!

But it sounds like at the end of the day, there are no hard feelings. She noted stepparenting is “an important conversation” to have, adding:

“also. No one needs to be bad guy for a situation to be healed. there’s room for everyone”

Awww! She didn’t make it clear whether she’s still in touch with Ashton, but it sounds like he had a pretty big impact on her as her former stepfather!

Back in 2023, the now 31-year-old opened up about her mom’s marriage to Ashton, which at the time she called a “total dumpster fire” she’s “still unpacking.”

Well, it sounds like she’s done a bit more healing in the last two years!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Ivan Nikolov/MEGA/WENN]