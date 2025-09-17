Got A Tip?

Jon Cryer

Jon Cryer Explains Why His Two And A Half Men Salary Was Shockingly Lower Than Charlie Sheen's!

Jon Cryer Reveals Shockingly Lower Two And A Half Men Pay Than Charlie Sheen

Jon Cryer is opening up about the pay disparity on Two and a Half Men.

The fan-favorite TV comedy is back on everyone’s radar thanks to the release of Charlie Sheen’s memoir and Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen. In the latter, Jon makes an appearance to talk about his experience working with the embattled star, who went through a very public drug abuse battle toward the end of his run on the show. But before he burned all his bridges and got axed, the dude was making a BUTTLOAD of money! And did NOT exactly share the wealth!

Unlike the Friends cast, who famously banded together during salary negotiations, Jon found himself left far behind by his old Hot Shots co-star. In the documentary, he compares his former co-lead to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un:

“The dictator of North Korea was a guy named Kim Jong-Il. He acted crazy all the time and thus got enormous amounts of aid from countries who were so scared of him that they would shovel money at him. Well, that’s what happened here. [Sheen’s] negotiations went off the charts because his life was falling apart.”

Ouch!

The Supergirl star went on to reveal Charlie made an eye-watering $2 million PER EPISODE! Not per season! If the show had that kind of budget, surely Jon was getting a comparable amount, right? We mean, he was the co-lead! But NOPE. He revealed:

“Me, whose life was pretty good at that time, I got a third of that.”

But Jon noted that it wasn’t until AFTER Charlie exited the show that he began making $620k per episode.

Wow… And when Ashton Kutcher was brought on, HE made $700k. So Jon was still making less than his costar! Not as much less as in comparison to Charlie, but still far from equal!

What are your reactions to this news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via CBS/YouTubeMEGA/WENN]

Sep 16, 2025 17:00pm PDT

