Tamra Judge Gets Roasted By HER OWN MOM Over Gruesome Plastic Surgery Recovery: 'Your Face Literally Makes Me Want To Throw Up'

Tamra Judge‘s mom is NOT holding back while reacting to her new plastic surgery!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star is currently recovering from a brow lift, a carbon-dioxide laser treatment, and a blue chemical peel by Dr. Donald Mowlds in Newport Beach, California, which she had one day late last week (seven years after previously undergoing a lower facelift).

The reality star has been very candid about the gruesome recovery on her Instagram over the weekend, sharing a super up-close-and-personal look at her healing process. Except it’s safe to say not everyone’s been a fan of the content! Tamra’s own momma Sandy Baker has been texting her about her social media posts — and SAVAGELY roasting her in the process!!

On Monday, the Bravo personality shared a screenshot of a text exchange with her momma, in which Sandy harshly wrote:

“Your face literally makes me want to throw up”

OMFG!!!

She added:

“It looks so painfully and you don’t look like yourself.”

She ain’t wrong! It does look like it hurts! But that’s not all Sandy had to say. She followed up later that evening to share her friends’ thoughts on the plastic surgery recovery, writing:

“One of my friends called and asked if you had been [in] a motorcycle accident”

Tamra responded that it “feels like a motorcycle accident” and her mom replied:

“She thought you fell off your motorcycle”

Another pal was just as brutal, her momma revealed:

“Another friend called and said you look homeless. Said your face looks dirty.”

Hah! So much for love and support! Sandy and her pals are calling it like it is!! Ch-ch-check out the hilarious texts (below):

In a selfie-style video (above), Tamra laughed along with the jabs, saying:

“I literally can’t stop laughing about my mom’s text message to me. You guys know where I get my empathy from, right? I can’t. She’s too much!”

At least she wasn’t offended! The Two Ts in a Pod host seems to know her post-op journey isn’t the prettiest. On Monday, which was also her birthday, she noted that “the swelling is pretty bad” and called it the “worst day of it all.” But she was slowly getting “a little bit better” and could finally shower and turn on the TV (she hadn’t been able to do so earlier because the “noise hurt my head so bad because of my brow lift.”) She also said the “swelling” from the laser treatment made her skin feel like it was “going to burst.” Ouch!

You can see more of her recovery (below):

We hope all this is worth it — and that her mom and her friends will be more complimentary when the healing is complete!! LMFAO!

