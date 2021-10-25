Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Officially Tied The Knot -- Go Inside Their Dream Wedding!

Happily ever after!

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are married!! The Selling Sunset star walked down the aisle to share vows with the Flip or Flop lead in a stunning outdoor wedding near Santa Barbara on Saturday, according to a rep who spoke with E! News.

The Netflix personality looked fabulous in a fitted white corset dress with French lace and a keyhole back custom-made by Israeli designer Galia Lahav. Tarek looked just as handsome in a black velvet tux with a skull-and-crossbones print lining. Ch-ch-check out the stunning husband and wife (below)!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa)

Jaw-dropping! The venue’s Old Hollywood-style decor and black, white, champagne, and gold color palette fit the mood perfectly, too!

People spoke with the lovebirds about the ceremony on Saturday, with Heather gushing

“We’re best friends, we’re true soulmates, and our love is so rare and so special. It’s the love I’ve always dreamed of my whole life.”

El Moussa seemed just as excited, referencing his kids Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack, adding:

“I’m just excited to live this life with her. We’ve got the two babies, we have a family, and we have a very bright future.”

On his Instagram late Sunday, the dad also reflected alongside an adorable photo of the new family of four, writing:

“We’ve been the three musketeers for years and for a long time, I thought it would always be that way… but now we are complete. With Heather, we are a family. I found someone who wholeheartedly loves my babies and who Tay and Bray adore. We are so much better as one, and I am so proud to call you MY WIFE”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa)

Wow! For someone who thought they’d “never [get] married again” after his divorce from Haack, it’s amazing to see how transformative this relationship has been!

Tarek and Heather met back in July 2019 while attending the same Forth of July party on a boat. Around one year later, the 40-year-old knew he’d found the one and proposed while on vacation on Catalina Island. He previously reflected:

“It’s incredible to think how much life can change in a short period of time. I came home with @heatherraeyoung after 4 days of dating. She moved in, and we never looked back. She has exponentially improved the lives of everyone in my family.”

Aww!! He’s also been quick to refer to the reality TV star as a “super mom” to her new stepchildren. Love that!

The couple obtained their wedding license on October 14 after celebrating a joint bachelor and bachelorette party at the J.W. Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Springs last month. They’ve bombarded their social media feeds with snapshots of every milestone — big and small — leading up to saying “I do.” Just check out a few of the most notable moments from this weekend (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Rae El Moussa (@heatherraeyoung)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benny Hayoun (@bennyandthegems)

Most of the Selling Sunset cast was there to celebrate their friend’s big day! Here’s a look at what The Oppenheim Group got up to at the event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Hernan (@emmahernan)

The newlyweds even made this ADORBz TikTok before tying the knot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa)

Looks like such a fun party! With the help of some “amazing wedding planners,” Tarek and Heather were able to soak up the moment without stressing about the big day. The 34-year-old wrote on the ‘gram earlier in the summer:

“It’s all happening and what’s crazy is that I’m actually calm and relaxed about it. Tarek and I are on the same page with everything we want and everything else we’ve left up to our amazing wedding planners. We’re just excited to spend the rest of our lives together and that’s really what we want the whole day to be celebrating.”

Seems like they did just that! Now, the couple is headed off for a honeymoon in the Maldives and Dubai.

Dying to see more from this wedding? According to People, the big day and its preparations were filmed for a one-hour special, Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do, coming to Discovery+ in December! So exciting!!

