Heather Rae Young Showers 'Soulmate' Tarek El Moussa With Surprises For 40th Birthday!

Party ’til you drop!

That was the mood for Tarek El Moussa’s birthday festivities curated by fiancée Heather Rae Young on Saturday. Celebrating her soon-to-be hubby’s 40th b-day, the Selling Sunset star arranged for a day full of surprises — including a “relaxing” time on the water with a private chef and a party with custom cookies and lots of friends and family! To our delight, all the partying was heavily documented on social media for our viewing pleasure!

The fun kicked off on Heather’s Instagram Story with a clip of the HGTV star posing in front of a bunch of balloons. His kids Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack, were even by his side to celebrate! Following a lazy morning at home, the couple hit the open ocean for a day on a boat with a private chef! Sounds amazing!

Related: Heather Teases Flirty New Butt Tattoo Of Fiancé Tarek’s Name — LOOK!

Along with a selfie of the couple in hats and matching sunglasses, the 33-year-old reflected:

“In glam now getting ready for the birthday dinner, but I just love him so much. So relaxing on the water today.”

Take a look at some of the family fun!

The couple then spent the evening at Twenty Eight Restaurant and Bar in Irvine, California where the Netflix reality star had a room full of Tarek’s closest family and friends waiting to party the night away! Ch-ch-check out some of the best moments (below)!

And the big reveal…

Looks so fun! You can just tell how happy the Flip or Flop host was!

Related: Tarek Is ‘Super Remorseful’ After He ‘Lashed Out’ At Ex Christina Haack During On-Set Spat!

Tarek himself later took to the ‘gram to thank followers for all the b-day love, expressing:

“This is 40. Blessed doesn’t even begin to describe it. Thank you to my love @heatherraeyoung for making my day extra special by surprising me all day long and thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes. Cheers to 40 and cheers to many many more great years. ”

But it was Young who had the most to gush about! Over on her feed, the real estate agent penned an emotional message to “the man who puts a smile on my face every day,” adding:

“To the man who walked into my life on July 4th two years ago and made me believe in love again. And to the man who I get to spend forever with. I’m tearing up as I write this- you are the most special man and words don’t do it justice. The most hardworking, loyal, and direct man and the best daddy. Always looking out, protecting, and caring for the ones you love and making me feel like I’m the only person in the room since the day we met.”

The love didn’t stop there! She admitted meeting Tarek made her understand what having a “soulmate” really means, explaining:

“I always believed in soulmates growing up but I never really knew what it meant to have one until I met you. You’re my best friend and I knew from our first date, as you were sitting there nervously sweating and obsessively putting on chapstick , that you were my person. I love the life we’ve created together, I love our little family, and nothing is going to make me happier than becoming Mrs. El Moussa. We talk about growing old together all the time but no measure of time will be long enough. Happy birthday baby, @therealtarekelmoussa. I love you ”

Wow! What a special note!

Looks like it was an incredible birthday!! We can’t wait to see how glamorous their upcoming wedding will be after witnessing all the effort that went into this special day! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Tarek El Moussa/Heather Rae Young/Instagram]