Tati Westbrook Returns To YouTube Nearly 1 Year After James Charles Scandal!

Tati Westbrook is back on YouTube.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old makeup guru released a new video to the platform just one year after the massive scandal that rocked the beauty community, which involved Jeffree Star, James Charles, and Shane Dawson. She spent a majority of the clip addressing a number of issues that led her to sign off for a good bit, first saying of Dramageddon:

“That was a terrible time in my life. I was so super stressed out…that past event that seems to want to follow me everywhere I go. I don’t want to talk about. I will let you guys know…when I pulled back, I stopped communication with everyone in the beauty community.”

Related: Shane Dawson Teases YouTube Return

Elsewhere in the clip, the Youtuber also opened up about the ongoing lawsuit with Halo Beauty, in which she was accused of fraud by her business partner. During that time, Tati sold her house and downsized her lifestyle in order to continue with the very expensive litigation. Even more so, she and her husband apparently almost got a divorce due to everything:

“James and I almost got divorced. He got his own place. We were separated during the holidays. … I did not think we were gonna work it out. I thought there was no hope. I took my wedding ring off. It was a tough and lonely holiday season.”

Luckily, the couple is seemingly back on track. But it sounds like it’s been a messy year for Westbrook, that’s for sure! You can ch-ch-check out the entire video from the influencer (below):

What are your reactions to Tati’s return, Perezcious readers? Do you think it’s too soon? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Tati Westbrook/YouTube & James Charles/Instagram]