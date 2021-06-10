Shane Dawson Teases YouTube Return Nearly 1 Year After Past Controversies

Shane Dawson plans to return to YouTube soon — and it’s something many people aren’t too ecstatic about.

As you may know, the 32-year-old vlogger remained pretty silent since July 2020 when he faced backlash for a totally non-exhaustive list of misdeeds, including videos of him joking about pedophilia, using racial slurs, doing blackface, and sexualizing an 11-year-old Willow Smith. Shane also had a hand in Dramageddon 2.0, which started the public downfall of James Charles (who currently faces allegations of grooming a 16-year-old boy).

Since last summer, the problematic content creator has only popped up online a handful of times, like honoring the loss of his dog and occasionally posting on his Instagram Story. Some other features included him appearing in his fiancé Ryland Adams’ videos throughout the year. Even so, Dawson hasn’t posted content on his demonetized main channel since June 26, 2020, in which he apologized for his past racist and offensive behavior. In it, the YouTuber said he was “willing to lose everything” to take accountability for his disgusting actions and that he would never inappropriately sexualize a child.

Obviously, he decided not to stay away too long — in fact, we’re just shy of a year. On Wednesday, Shane teased at the possibility of a return in his first Insta post in six months. The Long Beach native wrote alongside a snapshot of him and his partner on vacation:

“I know I haven’t posted a video in a long time and I promise it’s not because I don’t want to. I’m just trying to stay in a good mindset and be happy. I promise I’m not going to abandon my channel after 15 years of creating. Just been re-evaluating my life the last year and figuring out what I want to do with it. Life is short and I’m grateful for every second of it. Hope you guys are doing well! I miss you!”

You can take a look at the image (below):

Following the post, many social media users took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the possible comeback of the disgraced “King of YouTube.” Ch-ch-check out some of the reactions (below):

Alright who told Shane Dawson that they want him to come back and make videos?!?! pic.twitter.com/kcOXuJ1vzL — mia????????‍♀️ (@FILMMADS) June 9, 2021

Cancel culture does not exist because people like Shane Dawson and Jeffree star can leave for a few months or weeks and still have a large platform #rbgcspeaks — Dee | ???????? (@girly_depressed) June 10, 2021

Shane Dawson Returning, Frienemes Ending. June isn’t doing so great right now pic.twitter.com/sdpqpPqFjK — Mya (@Mrollerson32) June 9, 2021

The fact that there are still people that support Shane Dawson after the insane amount of disturbing videos/comments from him just boggles my minds. — fan account (@knnewagb) June 9, 2021

bet shane dawson is gonna come back with some dramatic youtube documentary about being cancelled pic.twitter.com/Snz0qbIdyc — lila (@lilagraceeee_) June 9, 2021

why, dear god, why am i hearing about shane dawson again pic.twitter.com/akfFzPZnup — willow (@Iuvermore) June 9, 2021

i don’t think y’all understand the amount of happiness i felt when i opened instagram & saw this ????❤️ @shanedawson @Ryland_Adams pic.twitter.com/VR5K5UO25z — annie???? (@PigQueenDawson) June 9, 2021

And while we are on the topic…

It’s rumored Dawson’s rebound will act as a documentary all about Britney Spears and the #FreeBritney movement. To be honest, the topic may not be the best move unless he wants Brit’s fans on his heels. But to each their own, we guess.

It’s crazy to think that someone with a laundry list of terrible behavior would potentially jump back on the platform a year later. What are your thoughts on the potential return of Shane Dawson? Are you surprised he’s trying to come back so soon? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

