Bachelor Alum Taylor Nolan SLAMS Arie Luyendyk Jr. Over 'Sex-Shaming' Comment: 'I Don't Exist To Be Classy For You'

Taylor Nolan is NOT letting Arie Luyendyk Jr. off the hook!

The former Bachelor season 21 contestant is calling out the race car driver over a comment he made on her Instagram account after the two got into an argument about politics last month. Now, in a new video posted to her own IG, the sex therapist gets VERY real about privilege, politics, and being “classy”!

First, the back story: this all started back on November 3 when Lauren Burnham‘s husband posted the following message to his own IG Stories, asking for unity during the American presidential election (below):

“Remember we are all United and it’s OK to have different opinions that’s freedom.”

That didn’t sit well with Nolan, who fired back quickly at the time, responding with her own Story calling out Arie’s privileged point of view:

“How are you going to say were all united when the other people are literally voting against the rights of their neighbors? ‘There’s good people on both sides?’ … It’s bull s**t.”

The budding feud took a few weeks off until Taylor posted “a partnership ad for a pleasure sleeve for penises” on her Instagram account. (Remember, she’s a sex therapist, so, whatevs!) Arie let it sit for a while, but out of nowhere on the night before Thanksgiving, he called her out in a comment on the ad:

“Love how you came after me for posting an election poll but you’re advertising masturbation pads or whatever he [sic] hell this is … classy.”

But with that… Taylor went OFF!

Over the long weekend, the 27-year-old posted a 12-minute (!) video response to his comment, calling him out for his “privilege” and deconstructing the problematic nature of him using the word “classy” to a person of color.

In her caption posted with the video, the sex therapist wrote (below):

“I get it’s hard for white men, specifically, to understand their privilege … because y’all really benefit from upholding white supremacy, s**t ya made it! So when someone, especially a BIPOC woman, asks for accountability or calls into question your problematic or harmful ‘opinions’ your quick to belittle, shame, and deflect. It feels threatening, and how dare I?! You want to put them back in place, make us be ‘classy’ for you. Well, sorry, I don’t exist to be classy for you. And I won’t be small or ashamed of who I am or what I do. Reacting to accountability, as if it’s a form of oppression, with childish bullying, sex-shaming, and belittling is sad, shows all your privilege, and it DON’T work here.”

And the vid itself was even more heated! In the clip, Taylor addressed the ad, her sex therapy gig, and how she felt Arie’s attempt to shame her over it would never work!

The PhD candidate said:

“This is part of what I do for my job, I do partnerships on Instagram. I also work as a sex therapist. I’m a licensed psychotherapist and I’m in school getting my PHD in clinical sexology. So. this is the post that he feels is something that he can put me down with. That it’s laughable. … [It’s] sex-shaming and sex negativity, which this is not a space for. Y’all know that I don’t play with that s—t. My whole passion and job, literally that I’ve chosen, is to fight against that.”

The Bachelor In Paradise alum even continued on from there, noting how the term “classy” is super problematic. She explained:

“F**k the term, it’s a trash term. And when it’s used in ways like this, it is specifically to put you down and put you in place. I don’t fall in place. I don’t fall in line to this. I will not be small because of this. This is a white man in position of authority, who was the Bachelor, the lead Bachelor.”

Here’s the full video, BTW:

Arie has yet to respond publicly to the call-out, but we’ll be sure to update when he does. If he does… What do U make of this feud, Perezcious readers?! Kind of weird that it simmered for a full month, but now that it’s here, Taylor has a point, doesn’t she?? Sound OFF with your take, down in the comments (below)!

