The Bachelorette Recap: Tayshia Adams Is A Breath Of Fresh Air As FOUR New Suitors Join The Show!

Tayshia Adams‘ time has finally come!

The ABC reality star officially began her journey as The Bachelorette on Tuesday night, picking up where former lead Clare Crawley left off before she high-tailed it out of the competition with her new fiancé Dale Moss. But if you thought the franchise was going to hand its new leading lady a bunch of sloppy seconds, well, you aren’t totally wrong.

Longtime host Chris Harrison shook things up early on in the evening with four new suitors joining the mix, which made for quite an interesting (do-over) premiere as Adams’ season kicked into full swing!

Now, let’s get into the highlights from Tayshia’s big night, but be warned, there are SPOILERS ahead!

Meet The New Guys!

The 16 men who decided to stick around for another shot at love after Clare were handsomely rewarded with the arrival of their stunning new star. Tayshia visibly left the guys gobsmacked by her beauty — and newcomers Spencer, Montel, Peter, and Noah had the exact same reaction once they eventually joined the party! Spencer quickly rubbed some the wrong way with his aggressive approach to scoring time with the phlebotomist, but it actually paid off because she later gave him her coveted First Impression Rose! It wasn’t a total loss for everyone else, though, as Tayshia sweetly decided not to eliminate anyone and cancel the first Rose Ceremony.

The first group date was WAY less controversial than strip dodgeball, but it made for some decent action when the group of eligible bachelors played an aggressive match of pool basketball AKA splashball. Things got dicey between Spencer and Riley at one point, causing the latter to elbow the former in the mouth. Ultimately, the winning team received extra time with Tayshia at a barbecue, but all the guys on the date were allowed to attend the after-party. There, Adams connected with Eazy and Zac, but she gave the group date rose to Eazy, while Riley and others warned Spencer about his overconfident attitude.

We don’t know about you, but we smell some serious drama brewing on that front!

Jason Can’t Get Over Clare

One of the Bachelorette‘s biggest fears came true when Jason ultimately decided he wasn’t in the right headspace to give things a try with Tayshia. After realizing he was still very much in love with Clare, Jason broke the news to the house and said a personal goodbye to the 30-year-old stunner. It was a difficult, but necessary conversation — though it really sucked watching her plead with Jason not to close himself to a new connection with her.

We understand where he was coming from because you never want to fake the funk when it comes to love. But dare we say it, it’s totally his loss!

Brendan & Tayshia’s Unexpected Connection

Tayshia was shaken by Jason’s exit, but she put her anxieties aside for her first one-on-one date with Brendan. And honestly, we’re so glad these two had private time to connect! The pair opened up about their previous divorces — Brendan and his high school sweetheart fell out of love, while Tayshia alleged her ex-husband cheated on her. By the end of the night, they both discovered they had more in common than they thought, and the lead even said she could see herself marrying Brendan after giving him a rose. Whoa!! He’s obviously a frontrunner now, but could Brendan and Tayshia end up moving as quickly as Dale and Clare did?! We shall see! But speaking of those two…

Bonus: After The Final Rose with Clare and Dale

There was a brief break in the episode where Harrison caught up with Clare and Dale following their engagement. The couple did their best to squash those rumors they had any contact prior to filming, and both confessed to feeling love at first sight with each other. Moving past the skepticism they’ve received from Bachelor Nation, Moss shared his desire to get married and start a family with Crawley, who currently has a “whatever happens” approach to their future together. Inneresting! Wishing them and our new leading lady the absolute best as the season moves on!

That’s it! Perezcious TV addicts, did U catch Tayshia’s big night? Are U as excited as we are to see how the rest of the season turns out? Remember, The Bachelorette airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC! Share your reactions with us (below) in the comments.

