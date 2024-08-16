Taylor Swift Is An Aunt! Her Bestie Abigail Anderson Had Her Baby!

HUGE congratulations are in order for Abigail Anderson Berard!

Just weeks after Taylor Swift‘s BFF announced her pregnancy with the cutest nod to the singer, she revealed on Instagram that she has given birth! The 34-year-old posted the sweetest black-and-white picture of a tiny finger, saying she welcomed a son with her hubby Charles Berard. In the caption, she wrote:

“Baby boy decided to join us a few weeks earlier than expected. Our hearts are exploding with love. Welcome to the world Bennett, it’s entirely yours.”

Bennett! Aww!

See the post for yourself (below):

That is SO sweet! Congratulations to the new momma and her fam!

