Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Taylor Swift Is An Aunt! Her Bestie Abigail Anderson Had Her Baby! Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Are Keeping The Romance Alive While Apart In The CUTEST WAY! Love Is Blind Stars Alexa & Brennon Lemieux Welcome Daughter After 'Long Journey' Of Fertility Issues! JoJo Siwa Just Hard Launched A New Girlfriend -- And They Met At Work! Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Still Prioritizing Each Other Despite Being Far Apart -- Here's How! Olivia Munn Catches John Mulaney & Son Malcolm Doing ‘Same Exact Fidget’ Patrick Mahomes Says Taylor Swift Got Travis Kelce To Grow Out His Hair! This Viral Video Of Strangers Reacting To Surprise Beach Proposal Is SO FREAKIN' CUTE! Adele Finally Finally Confirms Engagement To Rich Paul -- In The CUTEST Way! Blake Lively Reveals The Super 'Romantic' Gift Ryan Reynolds Gave Her Every Week When They Started Dating! Prince William & Princess Catherine Were Forced To First Reveal Their Romance Years Ago To Pals In The MOST Awkward Way! Vanessa Lachey Sweetly Commemorates Anniversary Of Daughter Becoming a Taylor Swift Fan!

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Is An Aunt! Her Bestie Abigail Anderson Had Her Baby!

Taylor Swift Is An Aunt! Her Bestie Abigail Anderson Had Her Baby!

HUGE congratulations are in order for Abigail Anderson Berard!

Just weeks after Taylor Swift‘s BFF announced her pregnancy with the cutest nod to the singer, she revealed on Instagram that she has given birth! The 34-year-old posted the sweetest black-and-white picture of a tiny finger, saying she welcomed a son with her hubby Charles Berard. In the caption, she wrote:

“Baby boy decided to join us a few weeks earlier than expected. Our hearts are exploding with love. Welcome to the world Bennett, it’s entirely yours.”

Bennett! Aww!

Related: Blake Lively Reminds Everyone She’s BFFs With Taylor Amid It Ends With Us Drama!

See the post for yourself (below):

That is SO sweet! Congratulations to the new momma and her fam!

[Image via Abigail Anderson Berard/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 16, 2024 14:13pm PDT

Share This