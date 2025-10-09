Taylor Swift 'Braced' For 'Drama' As She Picks Bridesmaids For Travis Kelce Wedding!

Taylor Swift has a lot of fun wedding decisions ahead of her now that she’s engaged to Travis Kelce! But some of those choices might cause some drama in her girl squad!

The pop star is known for having a lotta besties! From longterm BFFs like Selena Gomez to newer fast friends such as Sabrina Carpenter and Brittany Mahomes, she’s got a strong friend group in her orbit. An amazing thing… until you have to pick and choose who’s most important!

According to an insider for Star on Thursday, it’s a “no-brainer” for the songwriter and football player to have a “big bash” to celebrate their nuptials. The source dished:

“There’s not a shred of doubt in Taylor’s mind that this is the one and only time she’ll ever tie the knot.”

She’s gotta go all out then!

On The Graham Norton Show last week, The Life of a Showgirl artist shared her perspective on weddings, saying she’s going to be inviting “anyone I’ve ever talked to,” breaking down her reasoning:

“I know it’s gonna be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount [of guests] and people are on the bubble, and you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there.”

But there are SOME guests she’ll have to give extra consideration to — her wedding party! Insiders are already predicting the wedding could have at least 300 people in attendance. But before the party can get started, a source stressed “there’s drama ahead” for the Grammy winner as she figures out who will stand beside her:

“Taylor’s been writing up the names of the bridesmaid candidates.”

No matter what she does, Tay Tay is expecting some hurt feelings:

“She wants to get this absolutely right but at the same time, Taylor knows she won’t be able to please everybody. There will be some inevitable disappointments and upsets, and she’s braced for a rollercoaster!”

Oh, man. Hopefully, everyone can just remember it’s her wedding — let her do what she feels is best! Getting an invite is exciting enough!

Any predictions on who will be a bridesmaid, Perezcious readers? Let us hear ‘em (below)!

