Taylor Swift Sends Brittany Mahomes Super Sweet Letter Amid Fan Theories Cancelled! Is About Her!

Taylor Swift Sends Brittany Mahomes Handwritten Thank You Letter Amid Cancelled Speculation!

Brittany Mahomes is still on Taylor Swift‘s good side!

In honor of the release of The Life of a Showgirl, the pop star sent her WAG bestie a handwritten letter! Brittany showed off the note while snapping a photo of a bunch of goodies from her pal on Instagram Stories on Monday. The sweet missive came as part of a PR package complete with a vinyl and two t-shirts. The letter expressed:

“Well hi! If you’re reading this, you’re someone special who had shown love, someone I admire, and ultimately someone I’d want to celebrate with as we welcome The Life of a Showgirl into the world. I hope you like these gifts and record! With love, a showgirl named Taylor.”

So cute! Though not actually addressed to Brittany, it is apparently handwritten — so she couldn’t have sent out too many of these!

Related: Blake Lively Sends Taylor Swift An Olive Branch After CANCELLED!

It may not have been a super personal note, but it does shows how close to Britt the singer still is — despite some bumps in the road in the past! Patrick Mahomes‘ wife captioned the photo:

“@taylorswift has done it again. Truly one of the best to ever do it and keep doing it.”

Aw!

Check it out:

Taylor Swift Sends Brittany Mahomes Handwritten Thank You Letter Amid <i>Cancelled</i> Speculation!
(c) Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Right when the album dropped on Friday, fans speculated the track Cancelled! could be about Brittany. She was caught in hot water over her conservative political viewpoints during last year’s NFL season. At one point, it looked like Taylor had cut all ties with her after having just become fast friends.

However, despite it all, they’ve remained pals and have been seen celebrating life together in recent weeks. In her new song, Taylor sings about staying loyal to friends who have been caught up in “scandal,” with lyrics like:

“Good thing I like my friends cancelled / I like ’em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal / Like my whiskey sour / And poison thorny flowers / Welcome to my underworld / Where it gets quite dark / At least you know exactly who your friends are / They’re the ones with matching scars”

It wasn’t 100% clear if the song really was about Brittany as the Grammy winner has a lot of friends who have been canceled. But either way, this gift box and handwritten letter proves where they stand now!

Reactions?! Share ’em in the comments!

[Image via Apple Music/YouTube & Brittany Mahomes/Instagram]

Oct 07, 2025 15:40pm PDT

