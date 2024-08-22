Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Eras Tour Terror Plot -- And Explains Why She Waited To Say Something!

Taylor Swift finally broke her silence on those Eras Tour shows canceled due to a foiled terror plot.

On Instagram Wednesday, the 34-year-old musician addressed her patiently-waiting fans about the shocking incident that caused her to have to cancel three shows in Austria earlier this month. Thousands of Swifties who made their way to Vienna were left disappointed — but notably safe and sound — after the scary threats. It didn’t take long for Tay to make the tough decision to cancel the shows for the sake of her fans, but her radio silence since then left a bad taste in many fans’ mouths.

Now, though, she’s explaining WHY she took forever to speak on the scary situation. In the post celebrating the end of her European tour leg, the Fortnight singer started off by sending her thanks to her crew:

“We have officially wrapped the European leg of The Eras Tour. With it came the most passionate crowds I’ve ever played for, new traditions in the show, and an entirely new era added in. It was a more hectic pace than we’d done before, and I’m so proud of my crew/fellow performers for being able to physically perform that show and build our massive stage, take it apart, and make magic with so few days in between for recovery and travel. They’re the most impressive people I know and I’m so lucky they gave The Eras Tour their time, their energy, and their expertise.”

She then took a moment to address Vienna, saying having to cancel shows was “devastating” — but she was glad to be “grieving concerts and not lives”:

“Walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions. Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.”

Describing the fantastic security she got — as well as extra fan support — after the news, she wrote:

“I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together. I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London. My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us.”

The pop star then addressed the elephant in the room: why didn’t she say anything sooner? She explained how her silence on the matter was “showing restraint”:

“Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows. In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to.”

We’re glad she made the choice to try and protect her fans first, even if it meant some critics would think she was being apathetic. It could’ve been a devastating outcome if not.

Wrapping up her explanation, Taylor said:

“My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that.”

See the full post (below):

