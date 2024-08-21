Taylor Swift Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of The Eras Tour In New Music Video! Watch!

Taylor Swift is taking fans behind the scenes!

The pop icon dropped a music video of sorts for her hit song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart from The Tortured Poets Department on Tuesday… And it offers the coolest inside look at what goes on behind the curtain on her Eras Tour!

Related: Taylor Swift Fans Are Encouraging Her To Sue Donald Trump Over THIS Latest Move!!

The video opens with time lapse of a massive stadium slowly but surely filling up with fans, before it cuts to shots of the 34-year-old practicing her dance routines and goofing off with her backup dancers, trying on different outfits, and entering various stages in various ways. The video also answers some long-standing questions about how she manages to travel around stadiums — and spoiler alert: there are cleaning carts involved! Ha! You can watch the full thing (below):

Such a cool way to get an inside look at the Eras Tour, isn’t it?! That thing has dominated the news cycle for MONTHS now, so it’s wonderful to see how it actually came together in a way most fans don’t get to see!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Taylor Swift/YouTube]