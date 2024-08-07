OMG! Taylor Swift Eras Tour Terror Attack Thwarted! 2 Men Arrested In Vienna As Shows Are Canceled!!

This is so scary!!!

According to NBC News, two men were taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly plotting terror attacks at major events in Vienna, Austria — including at one of Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour concerts at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion this week.

State Police Director Franz Ruf and Police Chief Gerhard Purstl said at a news conference that one of the men arrested by the Austrian federal and state police was a 19-year-old. He allegedly pledged his allegiance to ISIS. Officials further claimed that both suspects were radicalized through the internet and had detailed plans on how to carry out the attack. Whoa.

When the teen was arrested, a bomb squad allegedly found chemical substances in his possession. The authorities are working to determine if the substances discovered are used to make a bomb. Taylor was scheduled to perform in Vienna this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday — but Barracuda Music, the group that puts on the shows, announced on Wednesday that all performances would be canceled. They took to Instagram and released the following statement:

“Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Vienna Shows Cancelled Due to Government Officials Confirmation of Planned Terrorist Attack. With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety. All tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days. For more information please visit https://www.oeticket.com/help/updates/”

Per ABC News, police said the shows were expected to have 65,000 concertgoers per day and an additional 10,000 and 15,000 fans outside the stadium. OMG! So, this could have been a massive catastrophe if the two men’s alleged plot wasn’t foiled! Like the Manchester attack during Ariana Grande‘s show all over again…

NBC News originally reported a police official said there were no plans to cancel the concerts and “the concrete danger has been minimized.” However, security measures would be increased with heavy weapons teams, K-9 units, bomb squads, and tactical vehicles on site. Wonder what changed??

This is sadly the second terrifying crime plaguing Taylor over the past few weeks. She was left “completely in shock” after thirteen people were hurt in a mass stabbing at a dancing event in the UK themed around the Fortnight singer last month. Three of those victims were young girls, ages six, seven, and nine, who died. So, so awful. A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.

We’re so glad this latest horrific attack was stopped before any Swifties at the concert got hurt. Reactions to the shocking news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

