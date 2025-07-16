Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift Standing By Her Dad's Side As He Recovers From Heart Surgery

Taylor Swift is by her dad’s side after a major medical procedure.

On Wednesday, a representative informed TMZ the pop star’s father Scott Swift underwent quintuple bypass heart surgery over a month ago. Whoa!

The rep claimed Scott went in for a checkup recently and his doctor noticed something that was clearly pretty dire. However, the insider made it crystal that the operation was not the result of a heart attack. Well that’s good news!

The whole fam, including Taylor, 35, her brother Austin, 33, and her mom Andrea, 67, have all reportedly been there for Scott throughout everything. And thankfully, the 73-year-old is now feeling great!

We hope he has many years of health to come!

Jul 16, 2025 13:00pm PDT

