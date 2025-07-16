Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

The Sweet Reason Why Taylor Swift Skipped Travis Kelce's Golf Outing... Travis Kelce Will Melt Your Heart With This ADORABLE Reaction To Fan Who Called Taylor Swift ‘The Best Girlfriend In The World’ Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Spotted In... Ohio This Time! Here's Why! Jordon Hudson Made Raunchy Bill Belichick 'Shaft' Comment During Viral Airbnb Stay -- But She's Upset About It Not Staying Private! Saquon Barkley Getting DRAGGED By Fans For Hanging Out With Donald Trump! Travis Kelce Emerges In Las Vegas For Boys Weekend With Justin Timberlake, Brother Jason, & Others! Rory McIlroy Tries To Brush Off Marriage Problems -- But Insiders Say It's BAD! Rory McIlroy Is Building A New Home In London -- And Yes, It's With His Wife Erica! Rory McIlroy Takes Daughter -- But Not Wife -- On Celebratory Trip To Ireland! Rory McIlroy SLAMMED For Snubbing Wife During Masters Speech After Calling Off Shock Divorce! Inside Rory McIlroy 'Subdued' Exchange With Wife During Masters Win -- As His Rumored Ex Pens AWKWARD Message Following Called-Off Divorce Mess! Tiger Woods Is Dating Donald Trump Jr.’s Ex-Wife! Unexpected New Couple Explained...

Taylor Swift

The Sweet Reason Why Taylor Swift Skipped Travis Kelce's Golf Outing...

Why Taylor Swift Skipped Travis Kelce's Golf Outing

Taylor Swift couldn’t make it to Travis Kelce‘s celebrity golf tournament — but she was definitely still on his mind!

This weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end competed in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Nevada with his big bro Jason Kelce, but the Fortnight singer was nowhere to be found. Unlike her many attendances at NFL games to support her beau, Tay Tay didn’t show up to watch her man play golf — and for good reason.

She missed the game last year because of her Eras Tour shows, but this year it appears like the pop star didn’t want to take attention off of Trav or the other contestants in the charity tournament, Elle reported on Monday. Just like Tom Holland and Zendaya. Aw! But just because she wasn’t there doesn’t mean she didn’t get a shout-out.

Related: Taylor & Travis Hold Hands After Surprise Date Night

As we previously reported, in a fan-recorded video, an audience member said some encouraging words to the tight end:

“You have the best girlfriend in the world. You got it!”

To which he responded:

“Good point.”

Aww!

Watch for yourself (below):

Too cute!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Golf Channel/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jul 15, 2025 17:20pm PDT

Share This