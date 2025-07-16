The Sweet Reason Why Taylor Swift Skipped Travis Kelce's Golf Outing...

Taylor Swift couldn’t make it to Travis Kelce‘s celebrity golf tournament — but she was definitely still on his mind!

This weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end competed in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Nevada with his big bro Jason Kelce, but the Fortnight singer was nowhere to be found. Unlike her many attendances at NFL games to support her beau, Tay Tay didn’t show up to watch her man play golf — and for good reason.

She missed the game last year because of her Eras Tour shows, but this year it appears like the pop star didn’t want to take attention off of Trav or the other contestants in the charity tournament, Elle reported on Monday. Just like Tom Holland and Zendaya. Aw! But just because she wasn’t there doesn’t mean she didn’t get a shout-out.

As we previously reported, in a fan-recorded video, an audience member said some encouraging words to the tight end:

“You have the best girlfriend in the world. You got it!”

To which he responded:

“Good point.”

Aww!

Watch for yourself (below):

“You have the best girlfriend in the world”

“Good point” pic.twitter.com/eC8XiNU7YL — Júlia ???????? (@venusttpd) July 13, 2025

Too cute!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Golf Channel/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]