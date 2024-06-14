Taylor Swift Confirms End Of Eras Tour -- Final Show Will Be...

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. And sadly for Swifties, The Eras Tour — while being one of their favorite things of all time — will end this year. And it now has a confirmed final date.

During her concert in Liverpool on Thursday night — the 100th of the tour — Taylor Swift took to the stage ahead of her performance of All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) (10 Minute Version) and let her fans in on a secret. Sorry for anyone who’s been hoping she’ll add more dates to her record-breaking world tour, because she confirmed the end is nigh:

“People have been like, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’ The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that’s it.”

December, huh? Well, Vancouver, Canada will be getting the very final Eras Tour memories, it seems! Looks like December 8, 2024 will officially be the final run for the monumental show.

She went on to call the tour “the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life”:

“I think that this tour has really become my entire life. It’s taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies, but I don’t know what they were anymore. All I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mash-ups and think about what you might want to hear.”

Mz. Swift wanted to thank her fans most of all:

“You have done so much to be with us, right? You’ve made plans so far in advance, you planned what you were going to wear, you memorized lyrics, you got yourselves here, you figured out parking, you figured out transportation. I want to spend the 100th show just thinking about that and living in this moment with you and being here with you. Just know that I appreciate every single ounce of effort that you put in to be with us when this tour reaches triple digits of shows. So, thank you.”

Aww!

Bittersweet moment for Tay and her Swifties alike! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Did YOU get to see the Eras tour when it came close to you?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]