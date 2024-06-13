Taylor Swift Gave A HUGE Donation To Edinburgh Food Banks After Learning Of Homeless Population!

Taylor Swift is helping out those in need in Scotland.

Before her sold-out shows in Edinburgh last week, many homeless people were moved out of the city to accommodate tourists coming to see the pop star perform. Legally, people declared homeless in Scotland are required to be given emergency temporary accommodations arranged by the Edinburgh City Council. However, the council declared a housing emergency last year. A national housing emergency was also declared earlier this month, leaving tourist accommodations as the last option for those in need. But when fans traveled into Edinburgh for the Eras Tour concert, the city needed to make room at the hotels, so they sent many homeless people out of the city to different areas — even as far as three hours away in Northern England! Crazy!

Related: Man At Taylor Swift Show In Edinburgh Arrested For THIS Creepy Crime!

Of course, this “blatant injustice” upset a lot of people. When Taylor learned of the homeless situation in Scotland, she apparently decided to give back to the people. So, the 34-year-old singer gave a massive donation to the Edinburgh Food Project before leaving for the next stop on the tour! The food bank took to Instagram on Monday to reveal her kind gesture, writing:

“As fans gathered at Murrayfield on Friday for the first of three record-breaking gigs, Edinburgh Food Project found out that Taylor Swift would be making a donation to support foodbanks across the city. Taylor’s visit will live in Edinburgh’s memories for years to come, and this gift will mean people in crisis will also feel the long-lasting impact.”

So wonderful! The charity then asked fans to donate £13 — a nod to Tay’s lucky number. Check out the post (below):

And the praise for Taylor’s generosity didn’t stop there! Edinburgh Food Project director Bethany Biggar thanked the Lover artist for “spreading such positivity” in a statement to People on Wednesday:

“We are thrilled that Taylor has decided to support the food banks and leave a lasting impact on Edinburgh. Things are really tough for a lot of people right now, so it is lovely to see someone like Taylor spreading such positivity.”

What’s even better? Taylor fans have followed in her footsteps since then! Bethany noted the organization received more donations from Swifties everywhere, which will go toward operations for their seven food banks across the city and help the “6,000+ people in crisis that we support every year.” That is amazing to hear!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]