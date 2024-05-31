Taylor Swift Fans Forcing Edinburgh Homeless Population To Be Pushed Out Of City Amid Housing Crisis Ahead Of Eras Tour!

Taylor Swift is still a week away from her shows in Scotland, but some residents are already paying the price.

According to BBC News on Wednesday, many homeless people have been sent out of Edinburgh to make room for tourists! If you don’t know, legally, people declared homeless in Scotland have to be offered emergency temporary accommodation, which is arranged by the Edinburgh City Council. But last November, a housing emergency was declared because there were so few places available amid skyrocketing private rental prices. Earlier this month, the Scottish government also declared a national housing emergency.

Because of this, the council started relying on tourist accommodations as a last resort. But with Swifites descending on the city in droves for her shows from June 7 to 9, these hotels are now being reserved for the higher-paying customers.

Per Shelter Scotland, several homeless people that the shelter supports have been sent out of the city via taxis due to a shortage of housing. Folks have been taken to Aberdeen and Glasgow, with one person claiming they were offered temporary housing as far away as Newcastle — that’s nearly three hours away in Northern England! Jeez! Discussing this housing emergency, Shelter Scotland director Alison Watson told the outlet:

“In Edinburgh that emergency now places people experiencing homelessness in direct competition with tourists; a blatant injustice.”

She continued:

“Our frontline services are already seeing people in need of a bed tonight being told their only option is to leave of the city. A family going through the trauma of homelessness in Edinburgh should not have to move miles from their job, school, and community to find emergency accommodation.”

She urged for a different response from the government, noting that without a change to this system, the homeless population could be looking at a similar situation in August during the city’s Fringe Festival.

Meanwhile, the council claimed it was “absolutely not” moving tenants out of temporary housing to make room for concertgoers — but they added that it could be tough to get rooms booked due to high demand. But this is kinda the problem. You see, when the council books tourist destinations, like hotels, for the homeless, it’s a short-term fix and the bookings only last for seven days, per the outlet. They then have to go back to the council for future accommodations should they still need them. This means that people who are currently in hotels but whose stays may end right before Taylor arrives in the city next weekend are looking at a big problem!

Alexander, a 20-year-old who has been homeless for four months, told BBC Scotland News that he is scared he’ll be on the streets this weekend. As of the date the report was published, he was in a temporary hotel in Edinburgh, but he was going to have to leave on Friday (that’s today). With so many hotels booked up and the cheapest budget hotels going for a minimum of £330 a night ahead of the Eras Tour next week, he’s unsure where he’ll end up. He told the outlet:

“It’s going to be near impossible to get accommodation because everything is booked or they’ve upped their prices.”

Alleging that he was once given a sleeping bag and told to rough it for the night when there was no other option, he noted:

“I’ve got severe depression and anxiety and my anxiety is out of control at the moment because I don’t know what’s going to happen to me. I’m more than nervous, I’m scared, because I don’t know where I’m going to end up on Friday or after that.”

Jeez.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Council denied ever giving anyone a sleeping bag while confirming they have a legal obligation to provide “appropriate, alternative accommodation” for those in need. Its housing convenor Councillor Jane Meagher also said:

“It is a symptom of the housing emergency we face in Edinburgh that at times we must use tourist accommodation to house homeless households. We know it won’t be available year-round, particularly over the busy summer months, so we use it reluctantly as a last resort. We’re aware of the situation and are working with the affected households to find appropriate, alternative accommodation.”

For the record, BBC noted there is no evidence of homeless people being removed from any hotels or housing where they are currently staying. Still, anyone in need of a place to stay in the next few days is in a tricky situation.

All this said, the Shelter Scotland director told TMZ that they have NO beef with the pop star, insisting this isn’t her fault. Instead, it’s a result of “decades of underinvestment in social housing.” While Taylor’s been credited for boosting the economies of the cities she’s visited — so much so that some politicians have begged her to visit — it’s certainly upsetting to hear that the most vulnerable in these cities have been placed at risk! We hope all those in need are given a safe place to stay! Reaction? Let us know (below)!

