Man At Taylor Swift Show In Edinburgh Arrested For THIS Creepy Crime!

Taylor Swift took Edinburgh, Scotland by storm this past weekend, but not everybody had the time of their lives at the sold out series of shows.

On Saturday night, Police Scotland arrested an unidentified 64-year-old man at the superstar singer’s Eras Tour concert at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh and charged him with an INCREDIBLY creepy crime!

Related: Taylor Swift Fans Are CONVINCED New Charli XCX Song Is About Her! But Is It SHADE???

It’s not clear who the man was beyond his age, as cops didn’t reveal his name. And it’s not known exactly what he did beyond his charge, which is unsetting as f**k: voyeurism. VOYEURISM?! Inside the stadium during the show?? Creepy!!!

Edinburgh police Superintendent David Happs sent a release to the media about the crime, which allegedly occurred during the Saturday night show apparently while either Taylor or her opener Paramore were performing on stage:

“A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence committed within Murrayfield during the event on Saturday, 8 June. He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”

Gross…

Now, again, it’s not clear specifically what the voyeurism allegation entails. But obviously, TONS of girls and young women are fans of The Tortured Poets Department and its AH-Mazing creator. So, again, ewww!!!

There is one final note to wrap all this up, tho… This 64-year-old was the ONLY arrest the cops in Edinburgh made all weekend at Taylor’s sold-out shows!! Per DailyMail.com, Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend performed three straight nights over the weekend in front of more than 220,000 fans in total. So, nearly a quarter of a million people showed up to watch Taylor, and there was ONE arrest!

That’s honestly incredible. Swifties know how to behave, apparently! Can’t say the same for this alleged creep, though. Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Share ’em in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]