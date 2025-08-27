Is Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Engagement Setting A Reference To Her Lover Era? Look!

Was Travis Kelce trying to pay homage to one of Taylor Swift’s eras when he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him?

The couple announced their engagement on Tuesday, in case you’ve been living under a rock forever and haven’t heard the news.

They collectively posted several photos to Instagram of the special moment when Travis popped the question while in his backyard garden filled with white and pink flowers around them. Check it out (below) if you haven’t seen the photos yet:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

It’s a fairytale proposal! And it appears to be a nod to her album: Lover! Wait, what?!?!

Okay, so, fans noticed the scenery for the engagement is nearly identical to pictures she took during that era! Take a peek at the photoshoot (below):

While comparing all the photos, fans couldn’t help but think that Travis intentionally was referencing Lover.

Some of them said stuff like this on social media:

“Taylor and Travis getting engaged in the Lover like garden.” “taylor & travis’ engagement photoshoot looking similar to the lover photos is crazy.” “the place where they got engaged looks just like the garden where taylor had the lover photoshoot.” “the way this garden is identical to the one from this photo of the lover photoshoot like this is gorgeous” “the lover era prophecy fulfilled.”

THE WAY IT LOOKS LIKE THE LOVER GARDEN?? OH IM SICK pic.twitter.com/fle80wXjMS — carole lynn ✨ (@clp_sweetest) August 26, 2025

This is Lover garden of her but with her fiancé this time and she's gonna marry him with a shiny ring not paper. I am screaming inside pic.twitter.com/wRGQBhTvHF — Rhiannon ❤️‍???? (@GuiltyasSinTTPD) August 26, 2025

The fact it looks like the Lover garden, oh I’m not okay ???????? she finally got her fairytale ???? pic.twitter.com/1GyMLLL0b1 — Ellie ????????????✨ (@dELLIEcateTV) August 26, 2025

the way it looks like the lover garden ???????? brb crying pic.twitter.com/NOHV52fzrR — gabs⸆⸉ ❤️‍???? (@tayswildwest) August 26, 2025

Amazing!

And if that was Travis’ plan all along, how romantic! Take notes, everyone: THIS is how you do a proposal!!!

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

