Taylor Swift

Is Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Engagement Setting A Reference To Her Lover Era? Look!

Was Travis Kelce trying to pay homage to one of Taylor Swift’s eras when he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him?

The couple announced their engagement on Tuesday, in case you’ve been living under a rock forever and haven’t heard the news.

They collectively posted several photos to Instagram of the special moment when Travis popped the question while in his backyard garden filled with white and pink flowers around them. Check it out (below) if you haven’t seen the photos yet:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

It’s a fairytale proposal! And it appears to be a nod to her album: Lover! Wait, what?!?!

Related: Did Taylor Swift KNOW Travis Kelce Was About To Propose??

Okay, so, fans noticed the scenery for the engagement is nearly identical to pictures she took during that era! Take a peek at the photoshoot (below):

While comparing all the photos, fans couldn’t help but think that Travis intentionally was referencing Lover.

Some of them said stuff like this on social media:

“Taylor and Travis getting engaged in the Lover like garden.”

“taylor & travis’ engagement photoshoot looking similar to the lover photos is crazy.”

“the place where they got engaged looks just like the garden where taylor had the lover photoshoot.”

“the way this garden is identical to the one from this photo of the lover photoshoot like this is gorgeous”

“the lover era prophecy fulfilled.”

Amazing!

And if that was Travis’ plan all along, how romantic! Take notes, everyone: THIS is how you do a proposal!!!

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Taylor Swift/Instagram/YouTube]

Aug 27, 2025 07:30am PDT

