Did Taylor Swift KNOW Travis Kelce Was About To Propose?? Fans Spot ALL The Clues...

Taylor Swift fans are so happy! Travis Kelce finally popped the question!

They let us know right away in a joint Instagram announcement on Tuesday morning… But… did Tay know before it even happened??

She’s trained her fans to look at everything under a magnifying glass, and of course her engagement announcement was going to be no exception! So what did they see?

OK, first off there’s the fact they’re wearing matching outfits. We mean, just look at these two! Tay wore a striped silk-blend dress that retails for about $400 — but good luck getting one now! Ha! Also, notice they’re both in black and white — bride and groom colors. And both Ralph Lauren so they look appropriately nice but casual? Hmm.

Is this evidence she knew in advance what was coming? It sure is an amazing outfit for these photos!

Of course, it’s possible Trav simply dressed to match Tay once he saw what she was going to wear. Some boyfriends actually do that, believe it or not. It’s also possible they dressed nice because, you know, they get photographed EVERYWHERE THEY GO! It’s not like they can go to the Rite Aid for an ice cream run in sweatpants like the rest of us!

The next clue though? That’s a little bit more of a coincidence if it wasn’t planned. That’s Tay’s watch.

See, the Love Story singer happened to wear her favorite Cartier wristwatch for their little garden excursion. The gold Santos Demoiselle watch is valued just north of $18,000, so it’s not something you just bust out for hikes in nature. But you know what? It sure does look lovely paired with a diamond ring in closeups!

Yeah, that’s nice… The gold and diamonds, they really do go perfectly together.

But is this evidence she knew she was going to be wearing a diamond ring by the end of the day? Or did he maybe suggest, “hey you should wear that watch you love so much”? Just saying, it’s possible he surprised her! Maybe!

Of course, there’s no way he would have suggested to her before they went out that she get her nails done perfectly. But then again, it’s Taylor Swift. When does she not look immaculate in public, right? So we’re torn on whether we’re buying the theory she knew what was coming.

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

