Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring From Travis Kelce Includes A Hidden 13!

Taylor Swift‘s love for numerology has bled into her engagement ring!

Following the super romantic proposal from Travis Kelce, fans first thought they spotted an engraved “T” in the side of Tay Tay’s vintage-inspired band. With Kindred Lubeck — the jeweler behind the masterpiece — being known for her engravings, it wouldn’t surprise us if there really were some Easter eggs in the ring’s band! But this one sounds almost too good to be true, the work of some real TayVooDoo…

The giant, expensive stone is a brilliant cut diamond, which makes it sparkle so much you could probably see this rock from space! But even if Tay likes her “shiny things”, there’s a deeper meaning to the stone’s cut, apparently.

According to the Gemological Institute of America, brilliant cut gemstones feature 58 facets… And, with our queen of numerology, do we even have to say it?

5 + 8 = 13!

Happy accident? Or the work of a Mastermind? You decide!

[Image via Taylor Swift/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]