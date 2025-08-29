Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are NOT Living Together Full Time Yet -- Even After Engagement!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took their relationship to the next level! But it kinda seems like they skipped a step… Because according to a new report, they are NOT yet living together! What?!

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ on Friday that the couple still aren’t living under the same roof full-time! Not even after getting engaged! Look, we know Taylor and Travis have their own homes. The pop star has properties in New York City, Rhode Island, Beverly Hills, and Nashville, while the football player lives in Kansas City. They obviously stay at each other’s places as any normal couple would do. But why don’t they live together 24/7 yet? Or at least have a home base that’s *theirs*, you know?

Pleeease tell us they aren’t planning to pull a Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk and live separately after getting married!

Well, maybe for a bit? According to TMZ, Taylor and Travis are constantly traveling, so having one regular home doesn’t really make sense for them. For a large part of their relationship, the Style singer was on the road around the world for The Eras Tour. Trav was busy with football and other projects when he wasn’t at shows. And their busy schedules aren’t slowing down just because touring is over for now. Football season is starting again, and she has a brand new album coming out. So, we get their thought process.

However, the outlet reported this arrangement is not forever. They will eventually get a place, but it is just not their top priority at the moment. Hmm. From what we’ve heard, Travis and Taylor are searching for their forever home — though they “aren’t 100 percent sure where they will plant roots.” With the amount of money the pair has combined, they can pick wherever they want to live! Even Cleveland, which is where they were house-hunting last month!

Are you surprised Taylor and Travis aren’t fully living together yet, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

