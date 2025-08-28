Taylor Swift Fans Think Travis Kelce Hid A Secret Detail In The Engagement Ring!

Swifties think Taylor Swift‘s engagement ring has an Easter egg from Travis Kelce!

As you know, on Tuesday, the pop star announced she and her NFL beau are engaged, and she showed off her GORG diamond ring! The antique, gold band features a huge diamond — and one more little detail her fans noticed after zooming in. Possibly, the initial T!

Right after the news dropped, fans started speculating about the ring, which we now know was made by Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine Jewelry. Under a TikTok video of someone analyzing the ring, fans pointed out that there seems to be an engraving on the side of the gold band. See for yourself (below):

Aww!

T for Taylor and Travis! It definitely could be!

A fan on Reddit even pointed out how the whole ring, especially when viewed from the top, resembles the new logo the songwriter used in her letter to her fans after she bought back her masters:

“I wonder if Travis saw this on [her website] and took the design to the jeweler.”

Here’s the logo:

OK, yeah, we can see that! The lines on the side do kinda match the engraving on the band. Plus, the overall shape is similar! How cool!

Check out the TikTok videos that sparked this theory (below):

Replying to a fan theory about the T, @melaniecaseyjewelry pointed out what we’re all thinking:

“We wouldn’t be surprised if there are some Easter eggs hidden in it”

We wouldn’t either! He really thought of everything!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

