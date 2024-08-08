Police Monitoring Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour Shows Now After Terror Attack Scare In Vienna!

Taylor Swift is set to return to London’s Wembley Stadium in another week to wrap up the European leg of her Eras Tour. But unfortunately, it’s not an entirely happy time right now regarding concert security.

As we’ve been reporting, the shows scheduled for this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Vienna, Austria were canceled after authorities uncovered a terror plot to attack concertgoers. And now, with Taylor set to return to Wembley (where she famously performed earlier in the tour’s run, as well), London officials are taking no chances.

On Thursday, the United Kingdom’s Minister for Policing, Diana Johnson, spoke to radio station LBC about preparations for Tay’s shows. Per Johnson, officers from the London Metropolitan Police and other outfits have been hard at work readying security for these shows:

“Clearly, the police will be looking at all the intelligence and making decisions, they risk assess every event that happens in this country, and that’s something for the police.”

The London Metropolitan Police added a statement, as well, via The Independent:

“London plays host to a significant number of very high profile events each year with millions of visitors having a safe and enjoyable experience. The Met works closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place.”

Thankfully, at the end of their statement, the London Metropolitan Police indicated there is nothing they have seen so far that suggests a terror plot of any kind directed at Swift’s shows at Wembley:

“There is nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London. As always, we will continue to keep any new information under careful review.”

That’s a relief. We can only hope there are indeed no acts of violence as Taylor and her team return to London.

If you’re experiencing emotional distress related to incidents of mass violence, you can call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 or visit their website at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline for more resources.

