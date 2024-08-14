One Of Taylor Swift's Exes Just Got Engaged!

Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend is officially a husband-to-be!

On Monday, the Lover singer’s ex Conor Kennedy — yes, the son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — shared exciting news in a joint Instagram post with his girlfriend, Brazilian singer Giulia Be: the two are engaged! Their post featured several pics from the milestone moment, and even a video of the moment it happened. Giulia, 25, says:

“I literally can’t believe this. I’m dreaming, this is a dream. This is a dream. I’m so happy.”

Conor, 30, responds:

“I love you so much, my potato.”

She adds:

“This is the best day ever.”

Awww!

Ch-ch-check out the exciting announcement and more pics (below):

Awww!

Of course Conor is ancient history for Taylor. She dated the Kennedy all the way back in 2012 when he was around 18 and she was 23. But he’s clearly all grown up now!

Congratulations! Are Taylor and Travis Kelce next??

[Images via MEGA/WENN]

Aug 14, 2024 07:00am PDT

