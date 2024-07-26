Taylor Swift Fans Celebrate ONE YEAR Since Travis Kelce Called Her Out On New Heights Podcast!

He knew what he wanted, and boy, he got her! Can you believe it’s been ONE YEAR though?? Time truly flies!

It’s been one whole year since that adorable, life-changing moment where Travis Kelce totally called out Taylor Swift on New Heights! The 34-year-old football star sat down on his and his brother Jason Kelce‘s podcast where he talked about his Eras Tour experience at Arrowhead Stadium. He gushed about how awesome Mz. Swift was onstage — but called her out for leaving too soon! See, he’d made her a friendship bracelet but he didn’t get to meet her and give it to her. A bracelet with with his phone number on it! He was shooting his shot!

Ch-ch-check out that video (below):

@newheightshow Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @Taylor Swift? … asking for a friend ???? @Buffalo Wild Wings NEW EPISODE OUT NOW! Link in bio ♬ original sound – New Heights

This would ultimately be the move that Tay Tay would later call “metal as hell” in her interview with Time, because it was what got her attention in the first place. Not just being ready to bravely ask but to then be so open about it on his podcast. Who knows if Tayvis would’ve ever come to fruition if he hadn’t called her out! It was a defining moment — and we can’t believe it’s been a whole YEAR since then. So much has happened…

Swifties took to X (Twitter) to gush about the anniversary of the New Heights episode:

“happy one year anniversary to the podcast episode that changed lives.” “One year ago… Travis took his shot.” “And the rest is history!!!” “Forever thankful for friendship bracelets, New Heights and Jason being an inquisitive big brother” “happy anniversary to the most iconic new heights video to ever exist. I can’t believe it’s been one year since my delulu ship started and became true. travis I always believed in you and look at them now”

Time to celebrate, Tayvis fans!

