Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Travis Kelce Romance -- And Reveals How Long They’ve REALLY Been Dating!

OMG! Taylor Swift is finally formally gabbing about her fling with Travis Kelce!!

On Wednesday, the Anti-Hero artist was honored as Time‘s Person of the Year. Iconic!! To celebrate, she opened up about her romance in an accompanying cover story. In it, she began by shouting out the Kansas City Chiefs star for “adorably” putting her “on blast” back in July after he tried and failed to pass off a friendship bracelet with his number on it at an Eras Tour stop. He shared the story on his podcast, New Heights, at the time — something she thought was “metal as hell.”

Related: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Say They’re ‘Soulmates’

The tight end’s master plan worked, and they started dating right after that! Finally clearing up their relationship timeline, the singer shared:

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

This means they “were a couple” by the time she stepped out in Kansas City to cheer him on during a game in September — months into their then-secret romp! The 33-year-old candidly expressed:

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date. When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Oof. It’s hard to ignore the fact she was pretty hidden during her years-long romance with ex Joe Alwyn. That clearly took a toll on her — so we’re so happy to see her enjoying life the way she wants now!

Just like many other Swifties, the Grammy winner is also all in on football these days, calling it an “awesome” sport that she’s been “missing out [on for her] whole life.” Ha! It’s a good thing she’s into the NFL because it’s going to be a big part of her life so long as she’s with the athlete!

So cute to finally get her take on the romance!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]