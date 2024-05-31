The Exciting Reason Travis Kelce Skipped Taylor Swift's European Shows This Week!

Travis Kelce has been too busy to stop by The Eras Tour recently — and for good reason!

As you may have noticed, the Kansas City Chiefs star was absent from his girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s European tour dates in Sweden, Portugal, and Spain. While he was able to kick it with some A-list besties in Paris, duty called for the NFL these past few days, and he’s had to remain in the United States for some work stuff post-romantic Italy getaway.

Related: Taylor Foots MASSIVE Bill For Her Eras Tour Team — $300,000 Catering Surprise!

The 34-year-old athlete has been participating alongside his teammates, particularly his bestie Patrick Mahomes, working on some OTA or Organized Team Activities that are done in the offseason. You can see the pair putting in the work (below):

#Chiefs Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes working during Thursday's OTA media look @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/7u1EsTJaHw — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) May 30, 2024

But the BIG event is still to come!

On Friday, the Chiefs are expected to go meet up with President Joe Biden at the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win in style. This is bound to be an exciting reunion after TK and Pat already rubbed elbows with the prez back in 2023 after their Super Bowl LVII victory.

So, Mz. Swift might have to wait a little while to see her man again, but he’s doing some pretty cool things, too! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via New Heights/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]