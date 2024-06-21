OMG Taylor Swift Fighting That Fire Was CAUGHT ON VIDEO -- And She Was SO SCARED!!! Watch!

If it weren’t for Taylor Swift‘s quick thinking, she and her besties may have ACTUALLY been swaying until the room burned down — and now we get to see the whole moment on video!

In case you didn’t hear, Gracie Abrams told the HIGHlarious story in a new interview. She and some friends were hanging out in Tay Tay’s NYC apartment after a girls’ night when they heard what they assumed was one of the cats knocking something over. Soon enough, though, they found out it was actually a candle — and there was a fire!

Luckily the 34-year-old pop star was quick to grab an extinguisher and put out the flames despite having been drinking and partying all night, effectively saving her apartment and her friends to boot. And now The Eras Tour opener is sharing the moment to celebrate the release of her album The Secret Of Us, which features a collab from Taylor that was recorded that very night! In a new Instagram post Friday, she wrote in the caption:

“Writing this entire song from 2am to 6am was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. @taylorswift now we know how to use a fire extinguisher. I love you.”

LOLz! It’s true, while Tay was quick to act, it was also made all too clear she had never put out a fire before! In the video, the second clip in the carousel, the Fortnight singer can be heard saying:

“What do I do about this? … I think we’re going to die.”

To which Gracie replied:

“We’re not going to die.”

The Close To You singer reminded her friend to be careful and to not put out the flames with water while Taylor fought with getting the fire extinguisher to work. The But Daddy I Love Him musician even frustratedly yelled “bitch!” while the flames continued to grow. Oh no!

Thankfully, Tay got the extinguisher to work and put the flames out, which sent both girls laughing and Gracie into a coughing fit. We said before she acted bravely, and seeing the panic in her voice does not dissuade us from that. Remember, you have to be scared to be brave! And that’s exactly what happened!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Looks like a night for the memory books! LOLz!

