When & Where Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Will FINALLY Reunite!

We could be just hours away from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s much-awaited reunion!

As Perezcious readers know, the couple has been making their long-distance romance work during the international leg of the Eras Tour. But it now looks like the NFL star is gearing up to go see her perform again!

On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted in Cannes, France with his brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce for an appearance at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. There, they appeared at Stagwell‘s Sport Beach for “The Kelce Effect: Exploring New Heights with Travis and Jason Kelce” panel. Plus, Page Six reported that they also recorded a special edition of their New Heights podcast. Fun!

Related: Taylor Bravely Extinguished A Fire During Girls’ Night At Her NYC Home!

For the occasion, Trav wore a white and blue knitted button-down shirt, chino shorts, white sneakers, and a blue baseball cap. He didn’t forget his friendship bracelet either! His big bro kept things casual in a white tank top, Hawaiian shirt, shorts, and sandals while his sister-in-law rocked a pretty blue dress. Ch-ch-check it out!

According to DailyMail.com, now that their job is done in the south of France, the famed athlete is expected to jet to the UK to watch his girlfriend perform her first round of London, England shows this weekend. Yay! She has three shows at Wembley Stadium beginning on Friday before she will return for another five in mid-August. That’s just days after Travis’ preseason will have begun. Travis previously hinted that he’d be making a trip to see these London dates, telling ET back in April:

“The London shows, I think she’s at Wembley eight times, which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up. […] I played at Wembley once and I don’t even think we filled that thing up.”

And when asked more directly if he’d be attending, he teased:

“Oh, you know I gotta go support… You know it.”

So, this seems like a no-brainer, especially now that he’s already in the area! Plus, he was in England earlier this week playing golf with a pal before heading to France, so why wouldn’t he travel back?? As for Jason and Kylie, it is unclear if they will be attending the concert or heading back to the States. We’ll see!

No matter what, it’ll be great to get a little Tayvis reunion! We bet TayTay’s super excited!! Reactions? Share them in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]