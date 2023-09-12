Taylor Swift 'Hanging Out' With NFL Star Travis Kelce -- Weeks After He Tried To Ask Her Out At Eras Tour!

A win for Travis Kelce! And something sweet and different for Taylor Swift!

The Kansas City Chiefs star famously tried to shoot his shot while attending one of her Eras Tour dates earlier this summer. Unfortunately for him, he was never able to follow through with his plan of delivering her his digits via a homemade friendship bracelet — SO ROMANTIC — since he couldn’t even secure a meet and greet after the concert! All seemed lost for the NFL heartthrob — until now!

A source for The Messenger just claimed they have been dating — just two months after the concert! The insider spilled the tea on Tuesday, sharing:

“Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in New York City a few weeks ago.”

That interview where he lamented not getting her attention… got her attention??

Related: Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Speculation Vampire Is About Taylor Swift!

Neither celeb has responded to any outlet’s request for comment since the story dropped. Innerestingly though Travis has been especially cagey about his love life lately. Days after saying he was going to get back on Tinder on the advice of his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, brother Jason Kelce asked about his weekend on the August 31 ep of their New Heights podcast. Travis demurred:

“What did I do? I can’t remember. I don’t think I did much.”

He then admitted he “disappeared” before slyly adding:

“I think I was up in New York.”

Up in NYC where Taylor lives?? Hmm… He quickly changed the subject after that. So sus!

It’s interesting the Style singer she’s doing this on the down-low this time around. After calling things off with Joe Alwyn, she was pretty public about her fling with Matty Healy — and we all know how that went. She’s apparently learned her lesson and is taking things a lot slower! Especially with guys who talk a lot on podcasts? LOLz!

While we wait to see what’s happening between the pair, what do you think about this possible new couple, Perezcious readers?! We’re into it! Maybe this “hanging out” will lead to something, maybe it won’t, but for now it seems like a fun possibility! Let us know all your thoughts (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]