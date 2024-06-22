Taylor Swift Finally Goes IG Official With Travis Kelce By Sharing Photo Of Them With Prince William & His Kids! LOOK!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their romance Instagram official!

On Saturday, the pop star posted a picture with the football player on her grid, making this the first time he’s appeared on her social media since they started dating nearly a year ago! And their first photo together also featured some special royal guests! Taylor shared an adorable selfie of her and Travis posing backstage at the London Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium with none other than… Prince William and his two oldest kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte! OMG! The Fortnight singer wished the Prince of Wales a happy birthday in the caption — as he celebrated turning 42 at the concert with his kiddos:

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start @princeandprincessofwales”

Check out the post (below):

WOW! What an epic way to go IG official with your boyfriend! Meanwhile, William and Princess Catherine’s official Instagram account also dropped a pic of him and the kids with Tay Tay. Sadly, Travis is not in this photo! The caption read:

“Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour”

Take a look at the sweet snap (below):

Amazing!!!

Reactions to Tayvis finally going Instagram official, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]