Family Reunion! Travis Kelce Hangs With Taylor Swift's Parents At London Eras Show While Jason & Kylie Have The Time Of Their Lives!

The Eras Tour is a family affair on night one in London!

On Friday, Travis Kelce showed up to support Taylor Swift’s first show at Wembley Stadium — and he brought along some special guests. Both Jason and Kylie Kelce were in the building for their first show of the world tour, and the couple looked like they had an absolute blast! The retired Philadelphia Eagles center did not get shirtless again in excitement, though! He wasn’t at that level! LOLz!

But Jason did show up dressed to impress, coming prepared with a slew of friendship bracelets on his arm to trade with fellow Swifties in the audience before the show began. Check out the Kelce fam — including a video of Kylie jamming out to Love Story (below):

YOU GUYS I AM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/vVRURXNd5Z — Tayvis Nation ???????????? (@tayvisnation) June 21, 2024

Jason Kelce showing off his friendship bracelet collection to Kylie ???? #LondonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/77y36VDa6j — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 21, 2024

Jason Kelce sharing bracelets in London. Spotted him from our seats! #erastourlondon pic.twitter.com/MWLXYAYN86 — Ace – Edi ???????????????????????????? – So strong. So bouncy. (@notinyourtop5) June 21, 2024

His arm full of bracelets ???? pic.twitter.com/8Fhb9eyL3W — Tiffani ???? (@TayvisHeaven) June 21, 2024

Travis is cute dancing to love story but i’m LIVING for kylie kelce getting her life in the back ???? pic.twitter.com/MMf9Fx3g4r — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) June 21, 2024

Kylie trading a friendship bracelet at the areas Tour ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xc0PgNGQtf — Kelce Brothers (@kelcebrothers) June 21, 2024

Love it!

When Jason and Travis weren’t trading friendship bracelets, they took a moment to sign a fan’s New Heights hat from the VIP tent at one point. See (below):

Jason Kelce signing a hat to a fan on The Eras Tour#TaylorSwift #LondonTSTheErastour pic.twitter.com/xtYPkmi2ST — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) June 21, 2024

Travis Kelce really said So Long London, it’s USA now#LondonTSTheErastour pic.twitter.com/e84yjVefnu — T (@teewatterss) June 21, 2024

Aww!

Of course, Travis didn’t just hang out with Kylie and Jason the entire night. He also was with Tay Tay’s parents, Scott and Andrea Swift! When the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made his way into the VIP section, he was seen shaking hands with her dad. Her momma was also spotted in the reserved area as he arrived for the show. Take a look (below):

????| Travis Kelce has NOW arrived to today's show of 'The Eras Tour' in London! #LondonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/FQGbLtt3oA — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 21, 2024

Amazing! Now, Taylor didn’t just have her loved ones there. She also had several celebs and friends all come to watch her kill it on stage, like Bridergton‘s Nicola Coughlan, Queer Eye star Jonathan van Ness, and Cara Delevingne.

Can’t wait to hear what Jason and Trav have to say about their experience at the show in a future New Heights episode! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

