Is Taylor Swift Inviting Ex Harry Styles To Her Wedding? Fans Think So...

Taylor Swift says she’s inviting EVERYBODY to her wedding… but will that include her exes?

Of course, Tay Tay and Travis Kelce‘s wedding is going to be a huge event. When she talked about it on a recent interview with Graham Norton, she joked she’d be inviting everyone she’s ever “talked to” to the ceremony! Fans think there could be a little truth to that joke, though… As in, she might invite Harry Styles.

Of course, outright inviting her ex to her wedding might be a little awkward. But Swifties think there’s a really good possibility Harry could snag a plus-one invitation. Why? He’s currently dating one of T-Swizzle’s besties, Zoë Kravitz! One user brought up on X (Twitter):

“Anyone else thinking about the potential implications of zoe kravitz bringing harry styles to taylor swift’s wedding”

It does pose a very good question! More fans speculated:

“the concept of harry styles at taylor swift’s wedding because.. Zoe kravitz” “OMG can you imagine” “this is gonna be so awkwarddddd” “I kinda love this. Taylor and Harry still very much love each other. It would be sweet to see”

That would be wild! We know she’s on good terms with Taylor Lautner and his wife, so… There may just be multiple exes around!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

