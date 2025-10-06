Is Taylor Swift Hinting Exes BEFORE Travis Kelce Didn't Support Her Music?!?

We just LOVE Taylor Swift out here letting everyone know how great her relationship is! We can’t think of a time she was so public about a guy, and of course there’s a couple big reasons. One is that ring — the promise that he’s her forever guy. The other is that Travis Kelce is ALL ABOUT that life! Unlike other guys she’s been with, he *gets* the promo, the spotlight, everything. And she’s so happy to let everyone know it!

It started when Tay had to deny an increasingly loud fan theory that she was quitting music to go have kids because she’s “drеaming ’bout a driveway with a basketball hoop.” She made clear in her BBC Radio 2 interview that Trav is NOT the kind of guy who would ever want her to stop being Taylor Swift — because he LOVES Taylor Swift! She gushed:

“I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music.”

Awww! She explained how he’s also “passionate” about his career, so he understands completely — and it’s something they bonded over:

“That’s the coolest thing about Travis, like he is so passionate about what he does, that me being passionate about what I do, it connects us.”

She joked somewhat mordantly:

“There’s no point in time where he’s gonna be like, ‘I’m really upset that you’re still making music. The music thing that I signed up for, that I knew you love, I thought you were going to stop doing that.'”

Ha! Of course not! We’ve seen how excited Travis has been about The Life of a Showgirl from the very start! He’s the one who proudly proclaimed to the world it’s “twelve bangers”!

Video: Travis’ Ex Kayla Nicole Fires Back After Taylor Throws Shade At Her In New Song!

We have to say, the fact that she has to say she’s with a man who isn’t going to be upset she’s still a pop star? It’s really giving us chills thinking about her past relationships… In one of her twelve bangers Elizabeth Taylor, she sings about Trav:

“All the right guys promised they’d stay / Under bright lights, they withered away / But you bloom”

“Under bright lights they withered away”?? Is she hinting other guys did want her all to themselves? And not to be the Taylor Swift we all know and love?? AND MAYBE LEAVE THIS WHOLE MUSIC THING BEHIND??? It wouldn’t be a million miles away from some explanations we heard for her breakup with Joe Alwyn, we won’t lie…

Thankfully Trav isn’t going anywhere — and neither is Tay! They’re in each other’s corner as they BOTH succeed:

“It just is the most fun thing in the world to be able to support each other, and the sort of polarity of how different our jobs are — but there’s a lot of similarities, too.”

Such as?

“We both, as a living, as a job, as a passion, perform for three and a half hours in NFL stadiums. We both do three-and-a-half hour shows to entertain people for three and a half hours in NFL stadiums. When I’m in those stadiums, it’s a dressing room, but when he’s in those exact same stadiums, it’s a locker room. For him, it’s practice; for me, it’s rehearsal. For him, it’s a game; for me, it’s a show. We just call them different things. We both have teams. It’s a very similar thing.”

She added:

“And we’re both competitive, like in fun ways, not in ways that eat away at us, but just like we just love it.”

We’re so glad she’s finally with a guy who loves it — and who isn’t ever going to try to keep Tay all to himself! See the interview segment (below)!

[Image via BBC Radio 2/New Heights/YouTube/WENN.]