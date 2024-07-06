OMG! Taylor Swift Performs Mashup Of Love Songs For Travis Kelce During Third Eras Tour Show In Amsterdam!

Prepare to swoon, Perezcious readers!

Travis Kelce attended the third show of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on Saturday night at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. Joining the tight end for the concert were their two friends — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Check out the couple swaying to the pop star singing Lover (below):

????️| Patrick and Brittany Mahomes swaying with Travis singing his little heart out #AmsterdamTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/le6BMv9FVv — Taylor Swift Updates ???? (@swifferupdates) July 6, 2024

So adorable! But that was not the cutest moment of the night! During the surprise section of the show, Taylor Swift performed an entire mashup of love songs for Travis! Which ones? She combined Mary’s Song (Oh My My My), So High School, and Everything Has Changed! Watch (below):

????| Taylor Swift's FULL performance of a mashup of "Mary's Song (Oh My My My)", "So High School" and "Everything Has Changed" at today's show! #AmsterdamTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/PFDJxNpGcW — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 6, 2024

OMG! She finally performed Mary’s Song, which has the line: “I’ll be eighty-seven, you’ll be eighty-nine, I’ll still look at you like the stars that shine in the sky?!” And Tay mashed it up with So High School, which is about her romance with Trav!? She is so head over heels for him! The proof is in the song choices alone!

And you can totally tell he is, too! Once again, as the couple left the arena at the end of the night, Travis stepped into the role of the ultimate hype man! In a video of the moment, he encouraged the crowd of Swifties to cheer for the pop star. Taylor then could be seen smiling and waving at the audience before grabbing the athlete’s hand to exit. Check it out (below):

travis kelce the proud husband that you are pic.twitter.com/5eKSkRI5Uh — lua⸆⸉ (@cowboytayvis) July 6, 2024

We love to see him so supportive of her! Reactions to the latest sweet Eras Tour moments from Tayvis, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

