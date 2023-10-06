Awww! Taylor Swift's New Boyfriend Travis Kelce Is Apparently An Amazing Uncle!

If Taylor Swift needed more convincing on whether or not Travis Kelce is a catch, especially after those cheating rumors, then she needs to hear about how he seems to be a great uncle!

During his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce on Wednesday, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end talked about celebrating his oldest niece Wyatt’s fourth birthday over the weekend. And it sounds like he made her wildest dreams come true with the birthday present he got for her! The uncle expressed on the podcast:

“Happy birthday, baby Wy!”

Related: Donna Kelce Tries To Play It Cool About Bonding With Taylor Swift!

That’s when Jason Kelce revealed his daughter “loves the camera you got her.” Apparently Travis had bought the kiddo an old school Polaroid camera — the type that spit out the photos right after you take them. Obviously, Trav was excited to hear this news. He exclaimed:

“Let’s goooo! There’s nothing cooler than a little kid snapping pics on a Polaroid. Did she take any yet?”

To which the Eagles football player responded:

“She has, we got a bunch of them lying around. She took a bunch at her birthday party on Saturday. Papa Kelce was sitting there showing her how to work it.”

Aww!!! This is so sweet! And such a cute idea for a gift! Taking pics and waiting to develop them would be too much planning for a child, but showing them what they made immediately? So rewarding! Great thinking, Uncle Trav!

You can watch the podcast episode (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube]