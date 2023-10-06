Travis Kelce’s Mom Tries To Play It Cool About Bonding With Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce’s momma is keeping her lips sealed when it comes to her son’s budding romance with Taylor Swift!

Perezcious readers know that the 33-year-old singer hung out with Donna Kelce at the 34-year-old football player’s game against the Chicago Bears last month. The two reunited a week later at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets. So obviously, Donna and Taylor have had some time to bond amid the pop star’s whirlwind romance with Travis.

That is why it comes as no surprise that when momma Kelce stopped by the Today show on Friday, she was grilled about what was going on between Travis and Taylor. Unfortunately for fans, though, she won’t be the one to fill in any of the blank spaces about the relationship! When questioned if the game last month was the first time she met Taylor, Donna replied:

“It’s fairly new, so I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where you know, obviously everybody saw me. I was in the boxes with her, and it’s just another thing that’s amped up my life.”

Uh, yeah, no kidding! LOLz!

While fans want to know more details about the relationship, the mom isn’t giving anything away right now — including whether or not she thinks this is a “budding romance”! She said:

“I honestly can’t tell you. It’s just too new.”

As for what it was like to meet a big star? Well, Donna seemed to play it cool, saying:

“It was OK.”

Just “OK?!” Momma Kelce, you’re literally living every Swifite’s dream right now, and the only way you can describe the hangout session is “OK”?! Too cool for it all! LOLz!

You can watch the entire sweet interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

