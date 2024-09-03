Got A Tip?

OMG, The NFL Is Already Relying On Taylor Swift -- And The Season Hasn't Even Started Yet!

Taylor Swift NFL Promo

OK, we really tried to defend the NFL‘s focus on Taylor Swift last season. We did. You can look.

We argued football games have a lot of downtime between the action, and cameras are always on the lookout for anything interesting in the crowd. Sometimes that’s a guy in a silly hat, sometimes it’s a girl eating ice cream, and sometimes it’s a celebrity fan. So yeah, when the most famous woman in the world is at the games, they’re going to show her sometimes. Not a big deal. It didn’t mean the NFL was leaning on her fame for more views.

Now it seems the NFL are leaning on Tay’s fame for more views! LOLz!

In Sunday’s new promo for the 2024 season — which begins next weekend — the League shows a rapid-fire supercut of highlights from 2023. And wouldn’t ya know it? They show Taylor over and over! And over and over! FOUR TIMES they show the Blank Space singer! More than any actual player! Wild!

OK, sure, Taylor being in love with Travis Kelce, already one of the most exciting players on the Kansas City Chiefs — the team who went on to win the Super Bowl, is exciting. But we all know the reason they’re pushing the Tay footage! The ratings!

The Taylor of it all brought in a whole new demo of viewers that saw the NFL reach new heights of viewership. And they’re hoping to double down this year! Wouldn’t you say? Does this mean the football fans were right all along? Hmm.

What do YOU think of the strategy? And are you planning on watching some games this season just for Taylor and Trav? Be honest! And do it in the comments (below)…

[Image via CBS/NFL/YouTube.]

Sep 03, 2024 13:06pm PDT

