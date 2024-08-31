Why Taylor Swift Isn't Speaking Out In Defense Of BFF Blake Lively Amid It Ends With Us Drama!

Don’t expect Taylor Swift to defend her best friend, Blake Lively, amid the It Ends With Us drama anytime soon!

As Perezcious readers know, the 37-year-old actress has had a rough couple of weeks. Rumors of a feud between Blake and her co-star Justin Baldoni started this month when they noticeably did not promote the movie nor take pictures together at any point during the IEWU premiere. Even their co-stars and the novel’s author, Colleen Hoover, made it a point to avoid the 40-year-old director throughout the press run!

As for what caused the alleged rift? Sources have gone back and forth over what happened. Some claim Justin was “borderline abusive” toward Blake on set. She also reportedly became uncomfortable with the Jane The Virgin alum when he asked about her weight before a lifting scene and for lingering too long with a kiss during filming. Meanwhile, others insist they just fought due to creative differences. Ultimately, three crew members who worked on the film felt that things were not as bad on set as everyone had made it out. Hmm…

It has been a very messy scandal, and Blake has received the brunt of the backlash these past few weeks. Social media users have blasted her for everything from her rude behavior in interviews to her problematic comments, her tone-deaf way of promoting a movie about domestic violence, and more. Amid the intense online scrutiny, a few people have come to Blake’s defense — including her co-star Brandon Sklenar, her sister Robyn Lively, and brother-in-law Bart Johnson.

But you know who noticeably remained silent during the controversy? Taylor. The 34-year-old pop star and Blake have been best friends for a long time. Her song My Tears Ricochet was in It Ends With Us! Heck, Tay Tay is even the godmother to her and her husband Ryan Reynolds‘ kids! So you would think since they are close that she would come to the defense of the A Simple Favor star! You know, say a few kind words and such. Or just simply promote the film on social media, which features her own track! Innerestingly, she gave a shout-out to Ryan’s film Deadpool & Wolverine. Yet Taylor has stayed quiet on everything. It is very odd, right?

Now, we’re finding out why she’s said nothing! And no, it is not because the pair had a falling out. Blake and her hubby were just seen at Taylor’s home in Rhode Island to celebrate the Betty Buzz founder’s birthday last weekend. It is safe to say all is well between them. Instead, an insider revealed to Dailymail.com on Friday that the Cruel Summer singer was “more than willing to help promote Ryan’s movie” but wanted to stay far away from the “bad press” surrounding It Ends With Us:

“When it comes to the wave of bad press around It Ends with Us, Taylor did not want to get involved. She has stayed clear of drama, including anything political, and she knew that this was not going to go well if she jumped in to defend her.”

This is her friend we are talking about here, though! Wouldn’t Blake want her to say something to help rather than keeping her lips zipped on the matter? We mean, friends are supposed to have your back. But apparently, the momma “understood” Taylor’s reasoning to stay out of the drama! The insider continued:

“Blake understood this and knew she had to navigate this on her own. Taylor will always be there for Blake in her role as a best friend and mentor. She was there to help her through production of It Ends With Us and was flattered to be included in the soundtrack.”

Although Taylor may not have publicly defended Blake, she has been supporting her on the sidelines. As we mentioned, the Lover artist threw a celebration for her birthday at her mansion in Rhode Island last weekend. And it was the perfect way to blow off steam for Blake during this trying time. According to the source, the party was “exactly what Blake needed” as she got to hang out with friends AND get some much-needed tips:

“She was able to talk to people and get their opinions on how she should handle this and she got some great advice from her friends.”

Even Taylor offered some “honest” advice on what to do. After talking with her bestie, the source believes Blake will take a page out of the performer’s book when dealing with negative press and remain silent:

“Blake knows that the best way to get through this is not to do anything at all for the time being and let it blow over. People will forget.”

We’ll see if saying nothing works! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you feel if Taylor decided to defend Blake that it would help her or just make things worse? Sound OFF in the comments below.

